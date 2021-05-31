Nationalists make significant gains in Cyprus vote

The conservatives in power emerge victorious but fail to secure an absolute majority, with voters turning to smaller parties.

The far-right ELAM party and a centrist dissident group made big gains in the general elections in Cyprus as a significant number of supporters appeared to have turned their backs on the three main parties due to voters’ disenchantment with traditional power centers.

With 100 percent of the votes counted, ELAM on Sunday garnered 6.78 percent of the vote – a 3 percent increase from the previous elections in 2016 – to overtake the socialist party EDEK by the very slim margin of about 200 votes.

The centrist DIPA – made up of figures from the center-right DIKO party, traditionally the third largest party – won 6.1% of the vote.

The center-right DISY came in first with 27.77 percent of the vote, 5.4 percent more than the Communist-born AKEL, which is in second place.

But parties lost 2.9% and 3.3% of their support, respectively, in previous elections.

“The result is not what we expected,” AKEL General Secretary Andros Kyprianou told a party rally. “We respect it and will examine it carefully to draw conclusions, but now we can say that we have failed to convince (our supporters).”

“Very big failure”

Analyst Christoforos Christoforou said the results indicate a “very big failure” on the part of DISY and AKEL to rally more supporters by convincing them of the benefits of their policies.

A last resort appeal from DISY management limited a projected 5 percent voter loss to 3 percent.

Christoforou said the real winners were ELAM with its vehement anti-migration platform and intransigent nationalist policies and DIPA whose upper echelons still have ties to centers of political power as former ministers and lawmakers. .

He said the high electoral threshold of 3.6% means that 15,000 voters who voted for smaller parties that did not win any seats are left voiceless in parliament.

Opinion polls in the weeks leading up to the vote indicated that DISY and AKEL would be hemorrhaging support as disappointed voters seek alternatives among smaller parties.

The election will not affect the functioning of the government of the divided Mediterranean island nation, as executive power is in the hands of the president, who is elected separately.

About 65.73% of the nearly 558,000 eligible voters voted for the 56 Greek Cypriot seats in parliament. The participation rate was 1% lower than in the previous survey.

Andros Kyprianou, AKEL general secretary voting [Andreas Andreou/PIO/AFP]

Among the campaign’s main issues were the country’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hoped-for economic restart as the country ramps up vaccinations.

Migration has also been a problem as the Cypriot government insists it has exceeded its limits and can no longer receive more migrants.

Small parties have called on voters to turn their backs on DISY, which they say is plagued by a legacy of corruption.

An independent investigation into Cyprus’s former citizenship investment program found that the government illegally granted passports to thousands of relatives of wealthy investors, some with shady pasts.

A Al Jazeera Investigation discovered that several senior Cypriot officials, politicians, lawyers and property developers were involved in the scheme which allowed criminals to purchase a European passport using the Citizenship Investment Program.