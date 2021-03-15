Nashville RV bomber driven by paranoia and conspiracy theories

The FBI said a man who detonated a bomb in an RV on Christmas Day, injuring three people, wanted to end his life.

The man who rigged a recreational vehicle (RV) to explode on Christmas Day in the US city of Nashville had wanted to end his life, the FBI said on Monday in a report detailing its investigation into the huge explosion.

The agency said Anthony Quinn Warner, who died in the blast, acted alone by constructing and detonating the “vehicle-mounted improvised explosive device” that tore through downtown Nashville on December 25.

The explosion, which injured three people, damaged dozens of buildings and took telecommunications systems offline, took place after a recorded message broadcast from the VR warned that “a bomb would explode in 15 minutes”.

“Warner’s detonation of the improvised explosive device was an intentional act in an effort to end his own life, in part motivated by a set of life stressors,” the FBI said.

He said these stressors included “paranoia, long-held individualized beliefs adopted from several eccentric conspiracy theories, and loss of stabilizing anchors and deterioration of interpersonal relationships.”

The FBI did not provide additional information on conspiracy theories that Warner, 63, allegedly believed.

The bombing took place outside an AT&T office tower in Nashville, which sparked speculation that Warner may have been motivated by a belief in conspiracy theories related to 5G technology.

But the FBI said in its report that it had found no “indication of a specific personal grievance focused on individuals or entities in and around the site of the explosion.”

Warner also “specifically chose the location and timing of the bombardment so that it had an impact, while minimizing the likelihood of causing undue injury,” he said.

The bomb went off around 6.30am local time (12.30pm GMT) on Christmas Day.

The Associated Press reported in December of last year, police visited Warner’s home in 2019 after his girlfriend informed them he was making bombs in an RV.

But officers were unable to make contact with Warner or see the interior of the vehicle, the news agency said.