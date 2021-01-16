World
NASA’s Boeing moon rocket ready for ‘once in a generation’ ground test – Times of India
WASHINGTON: the exploration of deep space built by Boeing by Nasa rocket, Space Launch System (SLS), is set to unleash its giant center stage for the first time on Saturday, a crucial test for a years-delayed US government project facing increasing pressure from emerging private sector technology .
The Space Launch System hot-shot test, scheduled to begin Saturday at 5 p.m. EST (10 p.m. GMT) at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, concludes a nearly year-long test campaign to validate the design of the rocket.
This is seen as a vital step ahead of a first unmanned launch later this year as part of NASA’s Artemis program, the Trump administration’s push to land humans on the moon again by 2024.
Saturday’s test will see the rocket’s four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines ignite for approximately eight minutes, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust and consuming 700,000 gallons of propellant on a test stand to simulate internal conditions. take-off.
“This is a type of test that is unique in a generation,” Jim Maser, senior vice president of space for Aerojet Rocketdyne, told Reuters. “This will be the first time that four RS-25s have fired together at the same time.”
The super-heavy consumable SLS is three years overdue and almost $ 3 billion over budget. Critics have long argued for NASA to shift from basic shuttle-era rocket-era technologies, which have launch costs of $ 1 billion or more per mission, to new business alternatives promising lower costs. .
By comparison, it costs as little as $ 90 million to fly Elon Musk’s massive but less powerful SpaceX Falcon Heavy, and around $ 350 million per launch for the United Launch Alliance’s legacy Delta IV Heavy.
While the newer, more reusable rockets from the two companies – SpaceX’s Starship and United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan – promise heavier lift than the Falcon Heavy or Delta IV Heavy potentially at lower cost, SLS supporters say it would take at least two. launches on these rockets to launch this SLS. could complete in a single mission.
Reuters reported in October that the president-elect Joe bidenTrump’s space advisers aim to delay Trump’s 2024 target, casting new doubts on SLS’s long-term fate, as do SpaceX and Jeff Bezos Blue origin push to market a new rival heavy transport capacity.
Engineers from NASA and Boeing have remained on a ten-month schedule for the green race “despite significant adversity this year,” John Shannon, director of Boeing’s Space Launch System, told reporters this week.
Shannon cited a timeline hiccup that included five tropical storms and a hurricane that swept through Stennis, as well as a three-month shutdown after some engineers tested positive for the coronavirus in March.
