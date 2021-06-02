Naomi Osakas’ bravery may be a good time for mental health education

Naomi Osaka on October 28, 2020 during the Cincinnati Masters Women’s Semi-Final match played on the grandstand court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Andrew Henkelman / Creative Commons.

ABUJA, June 02 (IPS) – Recently, Naomi Osaka, the world’s second-largest tennis player, mentionned she would not participate in the press conference at Roland-Garros (Rolland-Garros) because she wanted to protect her mental health.

The tournament organizers were furious, fined him and threat to disqualify it. Would the organizers have reacted differently if Naomi Osaka had said that she could not participate in the tournament press briefing due to a physical illness, such as abdominal pain? Your guess is as good as mine, but I think the organizers would have been more empathetic and provided him with the best medical treatment. The same should be true of mental health.

Organizers are wrong to impose a $ 15,000 fine on Osaka and threaten to suspend it for missing the press conference. Such reactions explain why mental health is still so widely misunderstood, shrouded in mystery and stigmatized.

There is no other way to put it. Osaka has been stigmatized because people don’t understand mental health and think she should “get up” and attend a press conference. Additionally, athletes like her are too often seen as superhuman and incapable of showing weakness.

Due to the backlash, Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros, apologized and the President of the French Tennis Federation also apologized for the way this episode was handled. However, regrettable as the events are, it can serve as a learning moment for everyone.

Here are five ways to make sure mental illnesses are given the same importance as physical illnesses.

First, there is no health without mental health. The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of well-being in which an individual becomes aware of their own abilities, can cope with normal life stresses, can work productively and are able to make a contribution to their community.

Surely, from this definition, Osaka could not handle the stress that accompanies attending press conferences. She said so. She mentioned her experience with depression. Attending the tournament press conference could have worsened his health and well-being. She was right to withdraw from the press conference and the tournament. His health trumps all other concerns.

Second, revealing your mental health problem is a strength, not a weakness. This misperception of mental health is pervasive.

For example, EpiAFRIC and the Africa Polling Institute interviewed more than 5,000 people as part of a national survey on mental health in Nigeria. Some respondents said they would use force and other extreme measures against people with mental illness.

For example, 4% said they would have the victim locked up while 2% said they would eliminate the person’s illness. The way the organizers of Roland Garros responded to Osaka’s call for help is wrong and must be condemned by all. It’s great to see the support given to Osaka by other elite black athletes, Serena Williams and Stephen Curry.

Third, sports tournaments must develop a comprehensive policy to support the mental health of athletes. This is not the first time that a major athlete has sought help coping with a mental health issue.

According to Athletes for Hope, 35% of elite professional athletes suffer from a mental health crisis that can manifest as stress, eating disorders, burnout or depression and anxiety. Too many athletes suffer in silence.

Due to their accomplishments and celebrity status, they are silenced. To help cope with this silent pandemic, sports tournaments must develop a comprehensive policy to support mental health. Elite athletes like Osaka should have mental health counselors on their medical teams. No athlete should have to suffer in silence as the consequences could be fatal.

Fourth, we need to stop viewing black women as having a higher pain threshold. It is a common misconception for black people to show that they tolerate pain better than other races. According to Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, 40% of first- and second-year medical students thought “blacks skin is thicker than whites”.

Even during childbirth, black women are sometimes refused pain relievers because of this false belief. This leads to verbal and physical abuse from a person struggling with a debilitating health condition. When Osaka said speaking at the press conference would negatively impact her mental health, she should have been believed. She is dealing with the pain of depression and needs all the support she can get.

Finally, the media should train journalists to write about mental health with empathy. the Daily Mail UK article, in which the writer accuses Osaka of “cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media” is harsh and not how to describe someone suffering from depression. Articles like these worsen Osaka’s battle with depression and discourage other athletes from talking about the mental health issues they are facing.

Osaka is 23 years old. At such a young age, she should be celebrated for her daring in dealing with depression and for speaking out about it. Hope she gets all the recovery she needs. I pray that she gets stronger and can play in her next tennis tournament.

Dr. Ifeanyi McWilliams Nsofor graduated from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He is Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute and Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University. Ifeanyi is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.