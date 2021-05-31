Naomi Osaka: declaration of withdrawal from Roland-Garros in its entirety

Naomi Osaka has said she is withdrawing from Roland Garros following the bitter fallout from her decision to boycott all media activity.

“Hi everyone, this is not a situation I ever imagined or wanted when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I am stepping back so that everyone can focus again on the tennis that is happening in Paris.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and that my message could have been clearer. Most importantly, I would never trivialize sanity or use the term lightly.

“The truth is, I have suffered from long periods of depression since the US Open in 2018 and have had a hard time coping with it.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m an introvert, and anyone who’s seen me at tournaments will notice that I often wear headphones because it helps alleviate my social anxiety.

“Although the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I want to apologize to all the cool journalists I have hurt), I am not a natural speaker and I feel huge waves of anxiety before speaking to the world’s media.

“I get very nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best possible answers.

“So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I figured it was best to be cautious and avoid press conferences. I announced it as a precaution because I have it. feel that the rules are quite outdated in part and I wanted to point this out.

“I wrote privately to the tournament to apologize and say I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the Slams are intense.

“I’m going to step away from the pitch a bit now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways to improve things for the players, the press and the fans.

“Anyway, I hope you all are well and stay safe, I love you guys, I’ll see you when I see you.”