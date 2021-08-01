Nairobi – the center of East Africa’s thriving arts scene

Kenyan painter Paul Oditi’s work exhibited at East Africa’s first art auction

In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe highlights the often unrecognized artistic talent coming from the east of the continent.

For many years, the cultural spotlight in Africa seemed to have stubbornly focused on the west or south of the continent rather than on East Africa.

And yet, from Sudan and Ethiopia to Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania, this vast, ancient and multifaceted region is teeming with unique stories, people and stories.

Much of this cultural verve centers on Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, which has become a hub of creativity.

The city organizes the East African art auction each year, the largest in the region since 2013. This auction has placed the city on the map of contemporary art in Africa despite the lively competition from Cape Town and Lagos.

Nairobi is also an anchor point for those fleeing conflicts in the region. In the process, they created one of the most exciting art scenes on the continent.

One of those people is Sudanese artist Eltayeb Dawelbait, who fled to the city after fleeing the authoritarian regime of Omar al-Bashir and an environment hostile to artistic expression in Sudan.

During the two decades that Eltayeb lived in Nairobi, his works were able to flourish with stunning results.

Working from his studio in the Westlands district of the city, his work is inspired by his rural Sudanese upbringing and the daily encounters he has in Nairobi through portraits or simply objects he has found or recycled.

For example, for his piece Encounter from 2019, he depicts the male and female form painted on a set of doors uncovered in Nairobi fabric, the paints are natural, which he mixes himself.

He is known for his inventive use of such materials, not only resurrecting these objects from his beloved Nairobi, but reimagining their stories through his artistic practice.

“You find a lot of different artists from countries all over the world living in Nairobi. It’s very inspiring – you can see new artists with new styles every day and it makes me happy, it encourages me”, told me. he said when I interviewed him. for a recent episode of Stance, an arts and culture podcast.

And Eltayeb is not alone.

Ethiopian artist Fitsum Berhe Woldelibanos has worked in the city creating vivid and shiny pieces that examine the human form, often through portraits.

Beyond Nairobi, across East Africa, creatives are also shaping a new cultural palette, merging old stories with contemporary realities.

In Mogadishu, Somali-Italian-born architect Omar Degan reexamines recent stories from a war-torn city.

Through its practice and contemporary documentation of decimated monuments and buildings, we get a different view of Mogadishu – not just a shell of a city synonymous with war, but a city made up of a unique architectural heritage rooted in the ancient, the colonial and the post-colonial. times.

When we met on Stance, he spoke of the conflict in Somalia destroying not only buildings and roads, but also destroying a “sense of belonging”. For him, in order to recreate all this in particular, the Somalis need buildings “that they recognize as theirs”.

This booming cultural production has also been noticed in the West. US-based Ethiopian writer Meron Hadero has become her country’s first person to win the prestigious AKO Caine award for African writing.

The judges described her short story, The Street Sweep, as “completely without self-pity,” and said she “turns the lens” on the usual shots. It’s about an Ethiopian boy named Getu, who must navigate the tense power dynamics of NGOs and foreign aid in the capital Addis Ababa.

Last year, another US-based Ethiopian writer, Maaza Mengiste, was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for her brilliant novel The Shadow King. Set during the occupation of Ethiopia by fascist Italy in 1935, it focuses on the lives of female combatants.

The Hadero Prize follows that of Ugandan Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, who in May won the Jhalak Literary Prize for British or British Writers of Color with her novel The First Woman, a coming-of-age story of a young girl set during Idi’s brutal reign. Amin in Uganda.

And in 2020, US-based Somali celebrity chef Hawa Hassan released a widely acclaimed cookbook In Bibi’s Kitchen that shines a spotlight on East African cuisine, placing the region on the international culinary map.

Meanwhile, the Royal Academy of Arts in London is currently hosting a major exhibition by Kenyan-born figurative painter Michael Armitage.

His striking, lush and magical exhibition brings together 15 of his large-scale paintings from recent years that unveil the people, stories and landscapes of East Africa.

This exhibition also includes works by other contemporary artists from East Africa such as Asaph Ng’ethe Macua, Meek Gichugu and Sane Wadu.

Despite these recent successes, East Africa remains underestimated for its cultural weight, with much of the media attention continuing to focus on war, conflict and displacement.

This sadly misses the cultural growth taking place in cities across the region, from Addis Ababa to Khartoum to Mogadishu – a city, albeit marked by war, which now hosts a literary festival, a new museum of art and a theater.

I travel to this area a lot from Dar es Salaam and Mombasa to Hargeisa and I am always struck by the number of brilliant artists, writers and musicians here, and I am also struck by the need for their work to be more widely known. and appreciated.

It is a region sparkling with creativity, imagination and daring that deserves to be recognized and celebrated.

