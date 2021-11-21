Nagy: Biden and Xi: who speaks from a “position of strength”

Before President Biden’s November 16 “Summit” video with Chinese President Xi Jinping, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “the president is entering this meeting from a position of strength.” Truly?! Evidence points to the contrary, even starting with the format – where Biden’s team would make the phone call late at night Washington time after a full day’s work, while Xi’s team would start over. in the morning, Beijing time. And Xi seemed to have the stronger hand. He is set to be elevated into the political stratosphere of the Communist Party of China (CCP) alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping and receive an unprecedented third five-year term to pursue his goal of making China the preeminent power of the world.

Its military is on a crash course to increase its nuclear arsenal, develop technically superior weapons, as evidenced by the recent launch of a hypersonic missile, and train to destroy American aircraft carriers by building replicas on its field. ‘test in the desert. In recent months, its air force has saturated Taiwan’s airspace in a display of naked power and intimidation, and its navy continues to uphold China’s exaggerated claims to the South China Sea, trampling on the sovereignty of other nations. In a few weeks, Xi will proudly present China’s “glories” to the world with the Winter Olympics, hoping we forget that he has eliminated any remaining dissent in Hong Kong or his continued forced “re-education” of Muslim Uyghurs. from China.

Compare that with President Biden’s position. His popularity continues to plummet with voters (something Xi never has to worry about) – whether because of inflation, “awakening” or the lingering political dysfunction in Washington. And the major foreign policy event of his presidency so far has been the disastrous flight debacle from Afghanistan. Not exactly “a position of strength!” Xi apparently even trolled Biden by calling him “my old friend” – something Biden has repeatedly protested he was not, despite having met several times over the past nine years.

So, was the 3.5 hour video call important? Yes! Not necessarily in substance, since such exchanges are choreographed with as much care as the Kabuki theater. The “talking points” for the two leaders were undoubtedly drafted in advance, and each was well prepared for what the other would raise. There are reports that the two leaders are committed to human rights, trade tensions, Covid and potential cooperation on climate policy. The two have apparently sought to downplay the potential for an explosion in Taiwan – Xi pledging to pursue peaceful reunification and Biden reaffirming the US “one China” policy. The most important result was that the leaders of the two most powerful nations in the world, whose bilateral relations have turned from competition to hostility, organized a civil meeting on contentious topics with a future follow-up promised by experts. in the matter.

But let’s not forget that China’s time horizon is always decades, not election cycles. Chinese leaders believe that their authoritarian, state-controlled social, political and economic model is superior to the “messy” democratic capitalism of the West and will eventually take over the world. And philosophically, they abhor our personal freedoms, societal turmoil and ever-changing cultural mores. Xi will undoubtedly attend future meetings with his US counterpart and talk about cooperation and manageable rivalry to allay our concerns, while vigorously pursuing a new world order with Chinese characters. When it comes to buying Chinese “goodwill” – Caveat Emptor!

Ambassador Tibor Nagy was most recently Assistant Secretary of State for Africa after serving as Texas Tech’s vice president for international affairs and a 30-year career as a US diplomat.

