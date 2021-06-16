Naftali Bennett: How the new Israeli PM plans to handle relations with Biden

New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signals that he intends to act cautiously at first on issues like Iran and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an approach that will suit the Biden administration perfectly.

Why is this important: Bennett aims to avoid an early confrontation with the United States, and his fragile and ideologically diverse government will struggle to take innovative steps on foreign policy in the first place.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The Biden administration also plans to take it slow, avoiding any big moves that could destabilize the new government, one U.S. official tells me.

The backstory: Bennett has presented hawkish views on Iran and the Palestinian issue throughout his political career, supporting an increase in Israeli military strikes against Iranian forces and proxies, supporting settlement expansion and even calling for it annexation of most of the West Bank.

Bennett presented an Iranian policy similar to that of Benjamin Netanyahu in his swearing-in speech, but he said he would pursue it in a less confrontational style than his predecessor.

Driving the news: President Biden spoke to Bennett two hours after his swearing-in on Sunday.

Bennett felt good about the call, his assistants said. Biden’s team is also confident that they will be able to work cooperatively with the new Israeli government, someone familiar with White House thinking told me.

“The White House wants to have close and regular consultation and engagement with Bennett and his team on the basis of a frank exchange of views, respect for differences, a desire to work for stability and security,” said the White House. source.

Biden has yet to invite Bennett to the White House, but Israeli officials believe it could happen in July.

In the wings: Bennett has met on several occasions in recent months, and once in recent weeks, Israeli philosopher Micah Goodman, author of the book “Catch-67”.

The story continues

In his book, Goodman calls for a gradual approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, focusing on “lessening the conflict” until a final agreement is possible in the future.

Bennett read Goodman’s book and became interested in some of his ideas, a source familiar with his thinking tells me. In his Sunday speech, Bennett echoed the main message of the book.

“A stable security situation [in the West Bank and Gaza] and a focus on civil issues could lead to economic measures, less friction and less conflict, ”Bennett said.

The big picture: The Biden administration sees the situation the same way, saying the conditions are not conducive to a peace deal and therefore the focus should be on practical measures to improve the situation on the ground.

Like this article ? Get more Axios and subscribe for free to Axios Markets.