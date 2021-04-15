N Koreans celebrate founder’s birthday amid tough economic times

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Koreans wearing masks danced in a plaza or climbed a hill in Pyongyang on Thursday to mark the country’s founder’s 109th birthday amid pandemic fears and economic hardship.

April 15, called “the day of the sun” in North Korea, is the most important public holiday. No major events like a military parade were planned this year, as North Korea typically holds them for birthdays that end in zero and five.

Kim Il Sung, a former guerrilla warrior during the Japanese colonial period, founded North Korea in 1948 and still maintains divine status in the North. He was succeeded by his son, Kim Jong Il, after his death in 1994.

After Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011, his son and current leader Kim Jong Un seized power in the country’s second hereditary transfer of power.

Well-dressed North Koreans visited Pyongyang’s Mansu Hill on Thursday to lay flowers and bow under towering bronze statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Masked soldiers saluted.

Elsewhere in Pyongyang, women dressed in colorful traditional clothes performed a folk dance. Other women passed along a nearby street decorated with a poster that read: “Kim Il Sung, our comrade and greatest leader, will always be with us.

Thursday’s anniversary comes as Kim Jong Un brings together the public who are grappling with an economy hit by a shortage of imported goods and a sharp reduction in trade due to pandemic border closures, US sanctions and natural disasters last summer.

North Korea maintains it has not had a single case of COVID-19, which is disputed by outside experts.

Some experts say North Korea could carry out a major missile test to gain US attention and win its concessions in future negotiations. President Joe Biden is expected to complete his administration’s comprehensive review of North Korean policy soon.