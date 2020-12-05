Mysterious couple found in film almost 70 years ago

“I look at these very personal moments in someone’s life a long time ago and say I shouldn’t have them. I shouldn’t be watching them, ”said Fagan. “These people were, at that time, together in what seems like a good vacation and they have the little dachshund.

The photos document the couple’s journeys in a convertible BMW around Lake Como, a scenic lake near the Italian-Swiss border, including a stopover in Bellagio in Italy’s Lombardy region. Photos include picturesque mountains and trees along the way. The last photo is a portrait of the woman on a bench in Lenno, Italy, Mr Fagan said.

He said he believed the couple may have been from Austria, Bavaria or German-speaking Switzerland.

Readers jumped into the comments section of the blog to identify familiar locations, and Mr Fagan said he received hundreds of emails.

The woman is walking the dog on a cobbled street. Credit… William Fagan Collection

In one photo, the woman is shown walking the dog down a narrow cobbled street towards a church, with her back to the camera. The signs on the street are in Italian. One person suggested the photo was taken in Bellagio in in northern Italy on Via Giuseppe Garibaldi and that it was heading towards Basilica di San Giacomo.

“All of this adds to the mystery,” said Mr. Fagan. “We know exactly where they were. You can get to the exact places. “