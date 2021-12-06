World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in prison (junta spokesperson) – Times of India

YANGON: Burmese court jailed ousted civilian leader Aung San on Monday Suu Kyi for four years for inciting dissent against the military and violating Covid rules, a junta spokesman told AFP.
Suu Kyi “was sentenced to two years ‘imprisonment under section 505 (b) and two years’ imprisonment under the Natural Disasters Act,” the junta spokesman said, Zaw Min Tun.




