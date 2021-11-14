Myanmar’s political deadlock leaves economy in tatters

Myanmar’s military takeover has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political turmoil and violence disrupt banks, commerce and livelihoods and millions of people sink deeper into poverty. poverty.

The Southeast Asian country was already in recession when the pandemic took hold in 2020, crippling its lucrative tourism sector. Political upheaval after the military toppled its civilian government on February 1 has compounded the misery of its 62 million people, who pay significantly higher prices for food and other essentials while the value the kyat, the national currency, is collapsing.

With no end of the political deadlock in sight, the outlook for the economy is bleak.

UN humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths last week called on Myanmar military leaders to allow unhindered access to more than 3 million people in need of “life-saving” aid “due to growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy ”.

Griffiths said he was increasingly concerned about reports of increasing levels of food insecurity in and around cities.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the country have lost their jobs and poverty has worsened with soaring inflation in Myanmar.

“Imported food and medicines cost double what they used to cost. . . so people only buy what they need. And when traders sell an item for 1,000 kyat one day and 1,200 kyat the next day, that means the seller loses selling, ”said Ma San San, a trader from Mawlamyine County who sells Thai products.

Myanmar’s economy is expected to contract by 18.4% in 2021, according to the Asian Development Bank, one of the world’s deepest recent contractions.

The civilian government toppled in February had made slow but steady progress towards integrating impoverished Myanmar into the global economy after decades of virtual isolation under past military regimes. Exports have surged in the past decade, after generals have loosened their grip on power for decades. Eager to exploit a young and cheap labor force, foreign investors established factories for garments and other light manufactured goods.

Yangon, the former capital and largest city, has been transformed as moldy buildings dating from British colonial times have been renovated or demolished, making way for new roads, industrial estates, shopping centers and modern apartments. Private companies have emerged, creating jobs and meeting a long-deprived demand for products such as cell phones and new cars.

But the military still controlled key government departments and many industries, and corruption and cronyism flourished. Months after the onset of Myanmar’s political crisis, the country returned to the days of the black market and dollar hoarding.

“Now most people lose faith in Burmese currency and buy dollars, so prices are skyrocketing,” said Soe Tun, chairman of the Myanmar Automobile Manufacturers and Distributors Association and head of the Myanmar Rice Association.

Trade has been hampered by both the global shortage and skyrocketing costs of shipping containers and by China’s closure of its border to Myanmar exports to help control coronavirus outbreaks.

Myanmar’s total trade fell 22% from the previous year in the 10 months from October 2020 to July 2021, recently told his military cabinet Min Aung Hlaing, who led the takeover of the country. ‘army. He said the country had a trade deficit of $ 368 million.

The less Myanmar exports, the less it earns in foreign currencies – mainly dollars – which makes the greenback all the more rare and valuable than the kyat.

In January, the dollar bought 1,300 to 1,400 kyat. At the end of September, he reached a record 3,000 kyat among money changers on Shwebontha Street in downtown Yangon, informally known as Broker Street.

This has pushed up the kyat prices of basic necessities such as cooking oil, cosmetics, food, electronics, fuel and other increasingly expensive supplies that have to be imported in dollars.

Authorities suspended vehicle imports from October 1 to conserve foreign currency. To stem the fall of the kyat, the Central Bank of Myanmar has intervened 36 times in the market since February. But such operations have had little impact, traders say, since most of the dollars sold by the central bank go to pro-military companies.

“Some say the dollars issued by the central bank do not meet domestic demand, and we accept that to be true,” Major General Zaw Min Tun, chief spokesman for the military administration, told reporters. .

“As a government, we need to take responsibility for what happened in our time rather than blaming the past,” he said. “I want to say that our government is working hard to find the best solution. “

Some people have set up exchange groups to exchange kyat for dollars online despite the risks, and the central bank recently issued a notice banning such unofficial transactions.

“Online is easier these days. You can easily find people who want to buy or sell. But you have to build trust between sellers and buyers. There are also online crooks, ”said Ko Thurein, who often posts dollar sales in the Myanmar Money Changer Group.

The fuel shortage has become a major problem. In part due to rising global oil prices, the cost of gasoline, which is imported since Myanmar has limited refining capacity, more than doubled to a record high of around 1,500 kyat per liter, compared with around 700 kyat in January.

Army spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Myanmar was working on long-term hydropower and wind projects while trying to conserve energy and cut imports because it could not “meet demand for electricity. fuel “.

Senior leader Min Aung Hlaing urged the public to help reduce energy consumption.

“It’s hard to buy dollars, and the oil companies no longer sell us on credit,” said an official at Max Energy, a large conglomerate that operates dozens of gas stations. “You can’t buy everything you want and we have a hard time building trust with them. So we’re trying not to lose too much at the moment. “

He blamed the political crisis. “Even in our country, people don’t trust each other, and there is no doubt that foreigners don’t trust us. It is also because the banking system is in turmoil,” said the official, who s ‘is expressed on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity. from subject.

“Gasoline prices have skyrocketed, so we have to increase the prices. But the passengers don’t want to pay. I know everyone is impoverished right now, so people are using buses instead of taxis, ”said Moe Myint Tun, a taxi driver in Yangon. “When we have high fuel prices, we lose a lot of passengers.

Like many other modern amenities, banking services have been periodically disrupted by protests and strikes, forcing people wishing to access their money to use mobile banking apps and pay 5-7% fees at Pay Money stores. offering financial services.

“Because of inflation, the money in our hands automatically loses value. Once the money in the bank cannot be withdrawn, we have to pay a commission in the Pay Money stores. Finally, we have nothing left, ”said Su Yee Win Aung, a saleswoman at a telecommunications company in Yangon.

“You can say that this is the most difficult time for us,” she said.