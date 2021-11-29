Myanmar’s ousted president and the capital’s mayor were also sentenced.
The Burmese court which sentenced Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday also sentenced two longtime allies, including the ousted President of Myanmar, U Win Myint.
Mr. Win Myint and U Myo Aung, the ousted mayor of the capital, Naypyidaw, were both found guilty along with Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi for two letters sent by the National League for Democracy after the coup urging the international community not to recognize the regime and to declare illegal all laws promulgated by the junta.
Mr Win Myint, who was also found guilty of violating Covid-19 protocols, was sentenced to four years in detention. Mr. Myo Aung, who was found guilty only of the incitement charge, was sentenced to two years.
The defense argued that none of the accused could be held responsible for the letters since all three were in custody at the time the letters were sent.
Mr. Win Myint, 70, took over the presidency in 2018 after being chosen by Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, who is constitutionally prohibited from holding the post.
He said during the trial that after his arrest, two army officers demanded that he resign for health reasons and warned him that refusing would cause problems. He said he told them he would rather die.
Like Ms Aung San Suu Kyi, he had also been accused of violating Covid regulations by standing outside with a face mask and face shield while greeting supporters passing by in vehicles. He denied having broken sanitary rules.
Based on a complaint filed by the regime with the police, Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi and Mr. Win Myint are expected to face one count of corruption alleging that they benefited from the acquisition and the government helicopter rental.
The two are also among 16 leaders of the National League for Democracy who will face electoral fraud charges brought by Myanmar’s electoral commission.
Mr. Myo Aung, a 70-year-old doctor who was appointed mayor in 2016 by former president Htin Kyaw, lived next to Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw. When he saw military vehicles in front of his house on the morning of the coup, he went to see her and was arrested.
He is also co-accused with Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi in her ongoing corruption trial. He is accused of granting permission to build on land in the capital in exchange for money which was then handed over to candidates of the National League for Democracy, state media reported. He denies the accusation.
