Myanmar’s ousted president and the capital’s mayor were also sentenced.

The Burmese court which sentenced Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday also sentenced two longtime allies, including the ousted President of Myanmar, U Win Myint.

Mr. Win Myint and U Myo Aung, the ousted mayor of the capital, Naypyidaw, were both found guilty along with Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi for two letters sent by the National League for Democracy after the coup urging the international community not to recognize the regime and to declare illegal all laws promulgated by the junta.

Mr Win Myint, who was also found guilty of violating Covid-19 protocols, was sentenced to four years in detention. Mr. Myo Aung, who was found guilty only of the incitement charge, was sentenced to two years.

The defense argued that none of the accused could be held responsible for the letters since all three were in custody at the time the letters were sent.