Myanmar’s Karen ethnic commanders admit killing 25 men

Fortify Rights says two senior commanders have admitted to the killings and agree to cooperate with international justice in what constitutes a war crime.

Two senior commanders of the Karen National Defense Organization (KNDO) admitted that security forces under their control arrested and then killed 25 men in June in its territory near Myanmar’s border with Thailand, the group said. defense of human rights Fortify Rights.

General Ner Dah Bo Mya and Lieutenant Saw Ba Wah, who were suspended from duty, told Fortify Rights their men were responsible.

Gen. Ner Dah Bo Mya denied the wrongdoing, saying the men, who were neither armed nor in uniform, were “spies” for the army and that his troops “had to finish them off or else they would try to kill them. ‘run away during the fighting and then they would come back and it would be very hard for us. The order came from an “intelligence captain” of the Karen National Union (KNU) – the political group that controls the KNDO – the general added.

Fortify Rights said the KNU has confirmed it will cooperate with international investigators and share evidence of the murder and other crimes, as well as conduct its own investigation into the atrocities.

Murder is a war crime. Fortify Rights said Tuesday.

“It was a massacre and it should be investigated and prosecuted,” Matthew Smith, CEO of Fortify Rights, said in a statement. “The KNU sets an important example of transparency, cooperation and commitment to sharing evidence of atrocities with international justice mechanisms. “

The incident first came to light after state media accused KNDO fighters in June of killing 25 people they said were civilians working on a road construction project.

The men were among a group of 47 people, including 16 women and children, who were arrested by the KNDO on May 31 in the village of Kanele, Karen state. All 25 men were killed on June 1 and the rest of the group was released the following week, Fortify Rights said.

In addition to interviewing General Ner Dah Bo Mya and Lieutenant Saw Ba Wah, the human rights group also interviewed a representative of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), a member of the civil society Karen and independent analysts on what happened on June 1. examined and analyzed videos and images from cell phones.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a February 1 coup with the KNU, one of the country’s largest armed ethnic groups, providing shelter to those in the fight against the takeover.

In March, Karen fighters seized a military post and the military responded with air raids, the first in more than 20 years in the state, located along the Thai border. The clashes have forced at least 100,000 people to leave their homes, according to the United Nations.

The army has been accused of human rights violations in its crackdown on the anti-coup movement with 1,000 people killed since the coup, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

He is also under genocide investigation for his brutal crackdown on the Rohingya minority in 2017, which forced hundreds and thousands to flee to Bangladesh.