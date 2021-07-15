World
Myanmar’s desperate search for oxygen as latest wave of Covid strikes – Times of India
YANGON: Residents of Myanmar’s largest city defy military curfew in desperate search for oxygen to allow loved ones to breathe as a new wave of coronavirus descends on the coup-ravaged country ‘State.
The surge in cases is the latest blow to Myanmar, which is already suffering from a coup in February and a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people and ravaged the economy.
Hundreds of people lined up in Yangon as the sun rose on Wednesday in hopes of filling blue oxygen cylinders to bring family members affected by the virus home.
Some had brought chairs and prepared for a long wait.
For others, it was too late.
“My sister suffered from Covid-19 for three days, “Than Zaw wins, Told AFP as he left one of the queues in the city of some 7 million people.
“The first day she was dizzy from low (sanitary) pressure … and she suffered a lot yesterday because she couldn’t breathe well.”
“But as I was in line to fill up on oxygen this morning, my niece called me to come home because my sister had passed away.”
Authorities recorded more than 7,000 new cases on Wednesday – down from less than 50 a day in early May.
Millions of people in Yangon and Mandalay Second City have been ordered to stay at home, but the toll continues to rise and teams of volunteers are stepping in to remove the bodies of the victims from their neighborhoods.
Ye Kyaw Moe, a sailor, said he escaped at 3 a.m. – half an hour before the military-enforced curfew was lifted – to secure a place in the oxygen line.
But when he arrived at a recharging center in Yangon, there were already 14 others in front of him.
“I haven’t slept all night,” he told AFP.
“I also had to be careful to avoid the soldiers because we are still under martial law.”
the State Board of Directors – as the junta calls itself – says there is no need to be alarmed.
“In fact, we have enough oxygen,” the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar headlined Tuesday.
“People don’t need to worry so much about it and shouldn’t spread the rumor,” he said, quoting junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.
But Than Zaw Win disagreed.
“She didn’t have any other illnesses … It’s impossible that my sister would have died if we had had enough oxygen,” he said.
Sections of Myanmar were partially blocked last year, but enforcement was often lax in the developing country, where many had to choose between following regulations and feeding their families.
The new wave comes with the country reeling from post-coup violence and with many medical workers joining a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience against the military.
Infections are also seeping through Myanmar’s porous borders – last week, a group in the border town of Ruili helped push China’s daily case count to its highest level in six months.
Of the 57 cases reported nationwide, 12 were Myanmar nationals in Ruili, authorities said.
Vaccine rollout has also been slow – only an estimated 1.75 million people have been vaccinated in the country of 54 million, according to the junta.
“The junta lacks resources, capacities and legitimacy to control this crisis”, A Myanmar Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said Wednesday.
“The crisis … is particularly deadly because of the widespread mistrust of the military junta.”
The spike also exacerbates the hardship for already overwhelmed aid workers.
“Moving staff to where they can do the most good, moving aid to communities that need it, everything becomes more difficult,” said one. Red Cross a spokesman for the country told AFP.
Myanmar is expected to receive four million doses of the vaccine from China by the first week of August – too late for those struggling to breathe.
In another queue in Yangon, Aung Kyaw hoped to get more oxygen for his wife.
The last time he wanted to fill his 40-liter (10-gallon) bottle, he had to wait 24 hours, the 43-year-old said.
Unlike others, he said he couldn’t afford to travel across town looking for charging centers with shorter queues.
“So I have to wait and line up here in the rain or the sun and all night long too.”
