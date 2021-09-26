Myanmar will not address UN General Assembly after compromise

No official representing Myanmar will address the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, a reversal of what was previously expected, Reuters reports.

Why is this important: The last-minute compromise comes amid competing demands for the country’s UN seat after a military coup in February toppled Myanmar’s democratically elected government from power.

The move comes after the United States, China and Russia reached an agreement that Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun could remain in post for the time being until he addresses not at the rally, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Kyaw Moe Tun, a person nominated by the overthrown government, was due to speak to the assembly on Monday, but no longer appears on the line up, speak New York Times.

“I have stepped down from the list of speakers and will not speak in this general debate,” Kyaw Moe Tun said. Reuters.

To note : Afghanistan is also the subject of competing claims for its seat at the UN.

Earlier this week, the Taliban appointed a new envoy, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, and asked to address the assembly in place of the current accredited Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai, appointed by the previous government.

When a UN seat is challenged, the nine-member General Assembly Credentials Committee is tasked with making a decision, but the group has not been able to meet and decide. discuss the matter in time, according to the Times.

“At the moment, the representative of Afghanistan on Monday’s list is Mr. Ghulam M. Isaczai,” Dujarric told Reuters.

