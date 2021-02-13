Myanmar under pressure at UN as anti-coup protests rage

The main UN rights body has demanded that the Burmese military restore civilian rule and release the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, echoing calls from hundreds of thousands of cities thronging across the country. country.

In a rare extraordinary session requested by the UK and EU on Friday, the Human Rights Council passed a resolution calling for the release of all those “arbitrarily detained” and the “restoration of elected government ”.

“The world is watching,” said Nada al-Nashif, deputy head of United Nations rights, at the start of the session.

Further nationwide protests are expected on Saturday calling on the country’s generals to relinquish power and release democratically elected leaders.

Besides Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, more than 350 other people have been arrested since the February 1 coup, including activists, journalists, students and monks, al-Nashif said.

In addition, “draconian orders were issued this week to prevent peaceful assemblies and freedom of expression,” she said, denouncing “the indiscriminate use of lethal or less than lethal weapons”.

But traditional Myanmar military allies, including Russia and China, called the session an emergency interfering in “Myanmar’s internal affairs.”

‘Fight to victory’

As teachers, bureaucrats and air traffic controllers among government employees quit their jobs this week to demand an end to military rule, new military leader Min Aung Hlaing called on the strikers to return to their offices.

But hundreds of thousands of people still came out on Friday in nationwide rallies – the seventh consecutive day of protests – demanding that the country’s generals relinquish power.

Many protesters stayed late into the night in Yangon, defying the military-imposed curfew.

In the Pazundaung and Sanchaung neighborhoods of the country’s largest city, people took to the streets looking for police after learning that a local medical official had been arrested.

There have also been reports on social media that authorities ripped up protesters on the streets.

Thousands of residents of several townships in Yangon took to the streets from 10 p.m. – in defiance of the 8 p.m. curfew – after rumors spread that police were arresting local dissidents. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

Learn more on our live blog: https://t.co/3I5sZ5Pxb4 pic.twitter.com/0JpjTmZWdb – Myanmar border (@FrontierMM) February 12, 2021

The protests have so far been largely peaceful, although this week police have deployed tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against protesters.

Live bullets were fired during a rally in Naypyidaw on Tuesday, seriously injuring two people – including a woman who was shot in the head.

Police in the port town of Mawlamyine on Friday fired rubber bullets at students while breaking up a protest.

Some of the protesters were briefly hospitalized, while nine were taken into custody. They were later released after a mob invaded a police station and demanded their release.

Prison amnesty

Earlier today, state media reported the release of more than 23,000 prisoners as part of a prison amnesty – a mass cleansing of prisons across the country as authorities step up crackdown on strikers.

In the Irrawaddy Delta, home to much of Myanmar’s rice harvest, police stormed a medical clinic and arrested a doctor who was supporting the civil disobedience campaign while treating a patient.

“He was putting stitches in his patient’s head,” the wife of Pyae Phyo Naing, 38, told AFP on Friday, a day after images of the arrest have gone viral on social media.

“Without giving a reason, they took him away,” his wife Phyu Lae Thu said, crying.

“I want to urge those who are [protesting], keep going… fight until victory and help him to be freed.

News of the incident did not deter other medical workers from taking part in another day of mass rallies in the Yangon Mall.

“Whatever pressure the army chief exerts, we won’t pay attention,” said Wai Yan Phyo, a medic.

Internet suppression

The coup united disparate parts of society in opposition, with some reports of police breaking ranks to join protests alongside celebrities, students and garment workers.

They called on the military government to respect the results of the November election, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party win in a landslide.

The military justified its takeover with allegations of widespread electoral fraud, although local and international observers said there were no major issues that could have changed the election results.

Min Aung Hlaing’s government moved quickly to stack courts and political offices with loyalists after abruptly ending the country’s ten-year-old democracy.

The military also appeared to be planning a broader crackdown on internet freedoms – already the military government has blocked Myanmar’s access to Twitter and Facebook.

A cybersecurity bill – which grants the government the power to order internet shutdowns and website bans – has raised the alarm bells for tech giants, civil society groups and even the industry. private.

It “violates the basic principles of digital rights, privacy and other human rights,” said a letter published Friday evening signed by 50 private companies.

The military government has withstood a chorus of international condemnation.

In the most significant concrete action, the United States this week announced sanctions against top military government generals, warning that further action would be taken if they did not “change course.”

Aung San Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was arrested on February 1.