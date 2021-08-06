Myanmar: Third wave of COVID-19 strikes like ‘tsunami’, WFP warns

Amid the “triple impact of poverty, current political unrest and economic crisis” coupled with the third wave of COVID-19[female[feminine, it’s “almost like a tsunami that hit this country”, the people of Myanmar “are going through the most difficult time of their lives.”“, PAM Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson said from Nay Pyi Taw.

Double hunger

WFP needs $ 86 million to fight hunger in the country over the next six months, amid unrest since the military toppled the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

In April, the United Nations agency estimated that the number of people facing hunger could more than double to 6.2 million in the next six months, from 2.8 million before February.

WFP’s subsequent follow-up surveys have shown that since February, more families have been pushed to their limits, struggling to put even the most basic food on the table.

“We have seen hunger spread more and more in Myanmar. Almost 90 percent of households living in slums around Yangon say they have to borrow money to buy food; revenue has been hit hard for many, ”said Mr. Anderson.

Tripling in support

In response, WFP tripled its planned support to the country and, from May, launched a new urban food response, targeting 2 million people in Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar’s two largest cities.

The majority of those who receive help are mothers, children, people with disabilities and the elderly. Nowadays, 650,000 people have been helped in urban areas.

At the same time, WFP is “stepping up its operations” to reach newly displaced people affected by the clashes and insecurity of recent months. More than 220,000 people have fled the violence since February and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

WFP has reached 17,500 newly displaced people and is working to help more in August.

A total of 1.25 million people in Myanmar received WFP food, cash and nutrition assistance in 2021 in urban and rural areas, including 360,000 food insecure people in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states. , where long-standing concerns exist.

Critical Access

However, with an additional $ 86 million required over the next six months, it’s unclear how far these operations can go.

“He is it is extremely important for us to be able to reach all those who need it and receive funding to provide them with humanitarian assistance, ”Anderson explained. “More than ever, the people of Burma need our support,” he added.