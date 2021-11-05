Myanmar. Systematic attack on civilians, reveals rights mechanism

Nicolas Koumjian from Independent investigation mechanism for Myanmar informs journalists about its work in collecting, preserving and analyzing evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations committed in the country.

The mechanism was created two years ago and prepares cases that can facilitate criminal prosecution in national, regional and international courts.

New challenges

While his tenure covers the period of 2011, “our work has faced new challenges and opportunities due to the military coup and the events that followed,” Koumjian said, referring to the rise of violence after the military takeover on February 1.

“We announced shortly after the coup that the coup itself was outside our mandate. Questions of constitutionality, change of leadership, elections do not constitute a serious international crime within the framework of our mandate, ”he declared, speaking in New York.

“However, being aware of the history of political violence in Myanmar, we were concerned and would monitor and collect evidence if such crimes occurred.”

Verification of preliminary evidence

The mechanism has received more than 200,000 communications since the coup and has collected more than 1.5 million pieces of evidence, such as photographs, videos, testimonies and social media posts.

“We now believe, after observing the events and gathering preliminary evidence, that the facts show a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population amounting to crimes against humanity,” Koumjian said.

“So we are going to collect and try to verify this preliminary evidence and it has also created a lot of opportunities for us because we are getting so many communications especially from people inside Myanmar urging us to fulfill some kind of responsibility. , asking us to hold people to account and end the violence that takes place there.

Models of violence

Mr. Koumjian said the mechanism noted some trends in violence, which is how it determined that the crimes appeared to be a widespread and systemic attack on civilians, given that members did not have access to the Myanmar.

He reported that during the first six weeks of the coup, the security forces provided a “measured response” to the protests.

However, later there was an “increase in violence”, with more violent methods used to suppress protesters, and which took place in different areas at the same time, “indicating to us that it would make sense to conclude. that it came from a central policy. . ”

In addition, particular groups such as journalists, medical workers and political opponents have also been the targets of arrests and detentions, without due legal process.

Mr. Koumjian would not say how many files the mechanism has compiled to date, or who is named in them. “I want everyone who has committed such offenses to be concerned that the file is on them,” he said.