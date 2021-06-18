Myanmar: Security Council’s timely support and action “really paramount”, says UN special envoy

Speaking to reporters following her closed-door briefing at the Council, Christine Schraner Burgener described the situation in Myanmar as “very worrying” and “very bad”.

Alarming, on the ground

Some 600 people were killed in the five months following the coup, she said, and 6,000 were arrested, of whom 5,000 are still in detention. About a hundred people have “disappeared” without leaving a trace.

The crisis uprooted some 175,000 people, exacerbating the internal displacement that existed before the military took power and arrested political leaders, including President U Win Myint and State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi. About 10,000 refugees fled to India and Thailand.

“I asked the security Council for timely support and action; that it is really essential, ”she said. “We have an alarming situation on the ground for all civilians because the health system has completely collapsed and food security is also in danger. ”

Ms Schraner Burgener warned that around half of the population could live below the poverty line next year if the situation persists.

“I urged the Council to speak in unity and above all against violence, and also that political prisoners be released as soon as possible,” she said.

Asked about the Council’s lack of unity on Myanmar, the Special Envoy replied that she had also had bilateral talks with ambassadors.

“It is clear that not all share the same position, which they have to do together, but my role is always to inspire them to take action and to be united,” she said.

Ms. Schraner Burgener further reported that violations had increased in Myanmar, while violence was occurring in areas where it had never occurred before.

Debates and dialogues

She said the violence was also coming from “armed ethnic organizations which have also been attacked by army airstrikes, or which keep people from other areas under their protection, and so I think it is important that we have an inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders ”. .

“I am in contact with almost all ethnic armed organizations to discuss how we can solve the overall problem in the country in order to find a peaceful solution. And I’m sure talking is always better than violence.

Ms. Schraner Burgener will brief the UN General Assembly later on Friday and continue her engagement in the region. She said she had recently had an “open discussion” in Jakarta with the commander-in-chief of the army, and expressed hope that the discussions will continue.

“Obviously, I can imagine he wouldn’t like to see me now in Myanmar because people know me … and they would probably be very encouraged by my presence, so I think that’s not in there. ‘interest of the military,’ she said. .

“But as long as I can have contact with them, that is the most important thing. And I will contact them again soon to bring them into a dialogue as well.

General Assembly resolution

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution in New York condemning the military’s use of lethal force and violence, and supports the efforts of the special envoy and the ASEAN regional bloc, the Association of the nations of Southeast Asia.

The UN has 193 member states and 119 voted in favor of the resolution while only one, Belarus, voted against and 36 abstained.

Speaking before the vote, the President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir these countries have witnessed the deterioration of the situation in Myanmar.

“From the collapse of civilian rule to arbitrary arrests and indiscriminate attacks on civilians by the military, Myanmar is not a safe place for the people we are committed to serving,” he said. . mentionned. “Due to the deteriorating political situation, humanitarian needs are increasing.

Bozkir also drew attention to the wider impact of the crisis, which he said also affects more than one million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who have taken refuge in Bangladesh.

“They need their rights to citizenship and freedom of movement to be respected. Voluntary, dignified and safe return is the ultimate goal, but it depends on the rapid improvement of conditions in Myanmar, ”he said.

The President of the General Assembly said that the international community must stand united to support the people of Myanmar and for peace and stability in the country.

“A system based on brutality and bloodshed will not survive,” he said. “It is not too late for the military to reverse the negative trajectory on the ground, show restraint and respect the will of its own people. “