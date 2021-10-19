World
Myanmar releases hundreds of political prisoners after Asean pressure – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Myanmar military government freed hundreds of political prisoners from infamous Insein prison, including Aung San Suu kyiparty spokesperson and a famous comedian Zarganar, local media reported.
Minutes after the military ruler Min Aung HlaingIn its speech on Monday, state television announced that more than 5,600 people arrested or wanted for their role in anti-coup protests would be released under amnesty on humanitarian grounds.
The liberation has been described by some activists as a ploy by the ruling military in an attempt to rebuild its international reputation after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) took the rare step of excluding the head of the junta from its top.
A special rapporteur Tom andrews on Twitter praised the release but said it was “outrageous” that they were detained in the first place.
“The junta is releasing political prisoners in Myanmar not because of a change of mind, but because of pressure,” he said.
The junta has released prisoners several times since the February coup.
ASEAN has decided to invite an apolitical representative to its summit from October 26 to 28, in an unprecedented snub to the military leaders behind the coup against Aung San Suu Kyielected government.
“They came to see me today and told me they would take me home, that’s all”, Monywa Aung Shin, a spokesperson for Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party, told local media Democratic Voice of Burma on Monday evening as he returned from prison.
Monywa Aung Shin was arrested on February 1 and spent eight months in prison.
Photos and videos posted on social media showed detainees reunited with crying family members.
Other images showed a succession of buses leaving the rear entrance to the prison, with passengers leaning out of the windows and waving to the crowd gathered outside.
Myanmar Prison Department spokesperson and junta spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.
Other political prisoners, including parliamentarians and journalists, were released on Monday in other cities including Mandalay, Lashio, Meiktila and Myeik.
However, 11 of 38 people released from Meiktila prison in central Myanmar have been arrested again, according to local media outlet Democratic Voice of Burma.
Reuters could not independently verify this information.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which ended a decade of attempts at democracy and economic reform.
Security forces have killed more than 1,100 people according to activists and the United Nations and arrested more than 9,000 people, including Suu Kyi, according to the rights group Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, which documents the killings and arrests.
