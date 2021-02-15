Myanmar protests resume, internet reestablished as military circles

Armored vehicles in the streets of Yangon as people continue to demonstrate for the restoration of civilian government.

Pro-democracy protests resumed in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, on Monday two weeks after the military seized power in a coup, despite a heavy military presence that heightened fears repression.

Live broadcasts shared by Burmese media showed people gathering in different parts of Yangon as an overnight internet blackout appeared to dissipate.

NetBlocks, which tracks internet disruptions, said on Twitter that connectivity was being restored, but social media remained restricted for many users. The system was shut down for eight hours starting at 1 a.m. (6.30 p.m. GMT).

The military seized power on February 1, the day Myanmar’s parliament was scheduled to re-open after the November elections, which were won by the National League for Democracy (NLD) in a landslide.

Detaining the founder and civilian leader of the NLD, Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as senior leaders in her government, the generals said they were coerced into participating in the coup due to alleged electoral fraud. Election officials said there was no evidence of fraud.

The United Nations and a number of Western countries, including the United States, condemned the coup, and on Friday the United States imposed the first new sanctions on military leader Min Aung Hlaing and others. high ranking generals.

In a statement on Sunday evening, following reports of gunfire in northern Kachin state and the deployment of armored vehicles to various towns in Myanmar, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke out. said “deeply concerned” by the situation in the country. the country.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to Member States to exercise collective and bilateral influence on the protection of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Myanmar,” he said in a statement released by through his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

On Monday, more than a dozen police trucks equipped with four water cannons were deployed near Sule Pagoda in Yangon, which was one of the city’s main protest centers.

The generals also face a civil disobedience movement calling on the military to resign and release the country’s civilian leaders.

Thousands of civil servants, from doctors to railway workers, have already left with a national strike scheduled for Monday.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who received the Nobel Peace Prize during her years fighting for democracy in Myanmar, has been charged with illegal possession of walkie-talkies, and her detention is due to expire on Monday.

Some 400 people have been arrested since the coup, according to the monitoring group Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), which tracks the mostly nocturnal arrests. Of this number, 375 people are still in detention.

The UN urges the generals to allow Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener to visit Myanmar and assess the situation.