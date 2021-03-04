Myanmar police hit by coup seek refuge in India

Police officers are traveling to northeastern Mizoram state to seek refuge rather than follow orders from the Burmese military, an Indian official said.

Three Burmese police officers passed through northeast India’s Mizoram state to seek refuge there, rather than carrying out orders from the military government, an official said on Thursday. Indian police.

The three men crossed the border near the town of North Vanlaiphai on Wednesday afternoon and local authorities were assessing their health and making arrangements for them, the Serchhip District Police Commissioner in Mizoram said.

“What they said was that they received instructions from the military leaders which they cannot obey, so they fled,” Superintendent Stephen Lalrinawma told Reuters news agency.

“They are seeking refuge because of the military rule in Myanmar,” Lalrinawma said.

India shares a 1,643 km (1,021 mile) land border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people were killed in protests against the February 1 military coup.

The military toppled a democratically elected government and arrested its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, after contesting his party’s landslide victory in November.

The coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule. It came the day when a newly elected parliament was supposed to take office.

Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party was reportedly installed for a second five-year term, but instead she was detained along with President Win Myint and other senior officials.

Burmese refugees in India demonstrate

India is already home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar, including Chin, a Christian minority community and predominantly Muslim Rohingya who fled the Southeast Asian country in previous episodes of violence.

Like the Rohingya, the Chin are also a persecuted minority group in Myanmar, living in Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.

About 300 refugees from the Chin community staged a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The protest by members of the Chin minority took place in Jantar Mantar, the main protest area in the Indian capital near the Parliament.

Protesters held up placards with slogans such as “Restore democracy in Burma” and “No more killings in Myanmar” as they burned a coffin with photos of the Myanmar coup plotters and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing him of supporting the military leaders. They also trampled on the Chinese national flag.

During the protest, protesters also called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pressure Myanmar’s military rulers to restore democracy to the country.