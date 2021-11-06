Myanmar official records misrepresent detained US journalist

Danny Fenster is one of over 100 journalists detained since February when the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

Prosecution witness testimony Friday in the case of Danny Fenster, an American journalist detained in Myanmar for more than five months, established that official records do not accurately reflect where he was employed, his lawyer said.

This point may be crucial as it appears Fenster is being prosecuted for alleged breaches by a media outlet at least seven months after ceasing to work for the media.

Authorities have not clearly described what Fenster is accused of doing and his trial is closed to the media and the public.

Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to the U.S.’s Detroit area to see his family.

He is the editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.

He was charged with incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

Fenster has also been accused of breaking the Illegal Associations Act for contacting opposition groups declared illegal by the Myanmar government installed by the military. The offense is punishable by two to three years imprisonment.

An additional charge of visa violation that carries a sentence of six months to five years in prison was added this week.

Fenster’s lawyer Than Zaw Aung said prosecution witnesses, including police officers, said in cross-examination on Friday that a letter from the Ministry of Information stated that Myanmar Now’s publication license, a another online news site, included Fenster’s name in its list of editors.

The license was initially valid for a period from 2015 to 2025.

Myanmar Now and Frontier Myanmar released statements that Fenster worked as a journalist and editor for Myanmar Now until July 2020 and joined Frontier Myanmar the following month.

“Witnesses said Danny was in charge of Myanmar Now, according to a letter from the Ministry of Information. They testified in this manner because Danny’s name is included in a letter sent by the Ministry of Information. I don’t know why his name is on the list, ”Than Zaw Aung told the Associated Press news agency.

Last month, the judge said Fenster was wanted in connection with activities carried out by Myanmar Now with its editor, Ko Swe Win, according to Fenster’s lawyer.

The judge also told Fenster that after Myanmar Now’s license was revoked in March this year, the outlet defied authorities by continuing to publish stories about organizations opposed to the military takeover, said the media outlet. Fenster’s lawyer.

Fenster is one of over 100 journalists detained since February, when the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. About thirty of them remain in prison.

In Washington, US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Thursday urged the Myanmar government to immediately release Fenster.

“His detention, the detention of so many others, is a sad reminder of the continuing human rights and humanitarian crisis facing the country of Burma, vis-à-vis the Burmese, but also vis-à-vis foreign nationals, including Americans, who are in Burma, ”Price said, referring to Myanmar by its old name.