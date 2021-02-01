Myanmar military says it is taking control of the country

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) – Burmese military television said on Monday that the military had taken control of the country for a year, while reports indicated that many of the country’s top political leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi, had been arrested .

A military-owned Myawaddy TV presenter made the announcement and cited a section of the constitution drafted by the military that allows the military to take control in a national emergency. He said the reason for the takeover was in part due to the government’s inability to follow through on allegations of electoral fraud by the military in last November’s election and its inability to postpone the election due to the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement follows days of concern over the threat of a military coup – and military denials – and came on the morning the country’s new session of parliament was due to begin.

The detention of politicians and cuts to communications services on Monday were the first signs that the takeover plans were underway. Telephone and Internet access in Naypyitaw was lost and Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party could not be reached.

The Irrawaddy, a well-established online news service, reported that Suu Kyi, who as state councilor is the country’s top leader, and the country’s president, Win Myint, have both been detained before dawn. The press service quoted Myo Nyunt, an NLD spokesperson.

His report said members of the party’s Central Executive Committee, lawmakers and members of the regional cabinet had also been detained.

The United States, Australia and others have issued statements expressing their concerns and urging the Myanmar military to uphold the rule of law.

“The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma “White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement from Washington. She said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the reported developments.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or hinder Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these measures are not reversed,” the statement said. Burma is the old name for Myanmar.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has called for the release of Suu Kyi and others who have reportedly been arrested. “We strongly support the peaceful resumption of the National Assembly, in accordance with the results of the general elections of November 2020,” she said.

Myanmar lawmakers were due to meet in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday for the first session of parliament since last year’s elections.

Suu Kyi, 75, is by far the most dominant politician in the country and has become the leader of the country after waging a decades-long nonviolent struggle against the military regime.

Suu Kyi’s party won 396 out of 476 seats in the combined upper and lower houses of parliament in November polls, but the military holds 25% of the total seats under the 2008 constitution drafted by the military and several key ministerial positions are also reserved for the military. the people named.

The military, known as Tatmadaw, accused massive voter fraud in the election, although it did not provide any evidence. The State Union Election Commission last week rejected his allegations.

Amid wrangling over the allegations, the military last Tuesday escalated political tensions when a spokesperson at its weekly press conference, responding to a question from a reporter, refused to rule out the possibility of a coup. Major General Zaw Min Tun explained, adding that the army “will follow the laws in accordance with the constitution.”

Using similar language, Commander-in-Chief General Min Aung Hlaing told senior officers in a speech on Wednesday that the constitution could be revoked if the laws are not properly enforced. Adding to this concern is the unusual deployment of armored vehicles on the streets of several major cities.

On Saturday, however, the military denied threatening a coup, accusing unnamed organizations and media of distorting its position and taking the general’s words out of context.

On Sunday, he reiterated his denial, this time accusing unspecified foreign embassies of having misinterpreted the army’s position and calling on them “not to make unwarranted assumptions about the situation”.