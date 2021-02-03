Myanmar looks back in fear and anger after military coup

Retail stores in Sule Square in central Yangon were closed on February 2, the day after the coup. Credit: IPS / Yangon stringer

YANGON, Myanmar, February 3 (IPS) – As night fell on Tuesday, the second day of Myanmar’s military coup, two familiar scenes played out on both sides of the world.

In New York, the international community, in the form of the UN Security Council meeting via video link, again failed to agree on a meaningful and united response to events dictated by the military from Myanmar. And in the capital Nay Pyi Taw, Aung San Suu Kyi was again under house arrest with President Win Myint and other personalities, presumably under pressure from his captors in uniform to give in to their demands.

The Burmese, extremely worried and angry, wait and wait for important signals and are already organizing civil disobedience movements via social networks. Last November, an increasingly severe pandemic overwhelmingly voted to give Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) five more years in government, only to see the democratic process abruptly halted before the dawn of February 1 – just as Parliament is expected to meet for the first time since these elections and start choosing the president of the nation.

Win Htein, veteran NLD boss and former Tatmadaw officer, called on the people to peacefully oppose the coup. “What I mean now, as long as I have time left, is that everyone in the country should oppose as much as possible the actions they seek to bring us down to zero by destroying our government.” , he told reporters in the capital, according to Frontier Myanmar magazine.

However, if history is any guide, Myanmar could experience another prolonged period of darkness and dictatorship.

In 1990, the then military junta held relatively free elections two years after a brutal crackdown on student-led protests that saw Aung San Suu Kyi – unexpectedly for everyone, including herself – enter the political arena. Her NLD swept the elections but the military overturned the results and kept her under house arrest. The NLD boycotted the 2010 polls, but in 2015 believed the military was indeed serious about sharing power along a still vague roadmap to democracy. The NLD won by a landslide thanks to the star power of its leader, widespread anger against the ex-junta and its puppet party, and aided by the majority one-round electoral system.

By the time Myanmar’s celebrated democracy icon formed her government in early 2016, with three key ministries reserved for generals, she had spent a total of 15 years under house arrest, during which she had been awarded the Nobel Prize for peace.

Retail stores in Sule Square in central Yangon were closed on February 2, the day after the coup. Credit: IPS / Yangon stringer

The country had just resurfaced, tired and exhausted, after nearly half a century of harsh military rule coupled with isolation and constant wars at low altitudes on its borders. This spring 2015 saw the blossoming of a relatively free print media, including the gloriously multi-ethnic Myanmar Times newsroom – the country’s first English-language non-state daily – and an explosion of open telecommunications and social media, dominated by Facebook. Foreign investors flocked, but like tourists, most simply came for a curious look. The UN-backed “peace process” has started again with armed ethnic groups. The first Kentucky Fried Chicken store in Yangon was flooded.

It was a time of hope and many people – including the hordes of NGOs and UN aid workers who descended on Myanmar – were made to ignore the warning signs.

Charming in her BBC interviews but hardly ever speaking to the national press, Aung San Suu Kyi was known to be autocratic and stubborn and initially recovered from a handful of ministries, turned down as she was the presidency by the constitution from 2008 (because his sons are foreign citizens). She is also a Bamar nationalist and Buddhist who, according to those who met her in her early years of fighting for democracy, believes that the Muslim Rohingya are not part of the historical fabric of Myanmar and do not belong to it, even though many have done so for generations.

General-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Tatmadaw’s army who, as of this week, controls all powers of the state, shares all of these characteristics. Not surprisingly, their relationship would have been the most strained.

Aung San Suu Kyi destroyed her pristine international image by refusing to condemn or try to stop Tatmadaw’s brutal ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas in 2017, then defending the country against genocide charges in the International Court of Justice of The Hague. The daughter of the legendary martyr of independence and founder of the Myanmar armed forces has further strengthened her position among the nationalists of the mostly Buddhist Bamarmic majority, but tensions with Min Aung Hlaing over the future of the country, and in particular that army, persisted.

But why did the generals act now? After all, the 2008 constitution they drafted allocates 25 percent of the seats in parliament to the military – enough to block attempts to change the constitution – plus three key ministries and the appointment of one of two deputies. presidents. The Tatmadaw has also successfully clung to its huge economic interests ranging from beer to gemstones. They control the so-called peace process and Aung San Suu Kyi defended them on the international stage.

Some tea and noodle rooms remained open. Credit: IPS / Yangon stringer

Speculation as an explanation is rife. The timing was clearly dictated by Min Aung Hlaing’s need to prevent parliament from convening and appointing a president, a process that would have validated the elections which the military alleges, without evidence, to have been deeply flawed. There is reason to believe that the general-in-chief was more furious at being denounced as weak and inconsequential by the refusal of the government and the electoral commission to respond to allegations of army fraud, rather than the results of them. themselves.

Rumor has it that Min Aung Hlaing, 64, at risk of retirement due to his age this year, demanded that he follow the path of former generals and be appointed to high-level political positions, such as president. or speaker of parliament. Aung San Suu Kyi, the 75-year-old de facto head of government as state councilor, reportedly refused this too, hence the coup.

And after that? The army released some of the detainees, including former student and intellectual activists, and formed an interim government with the stated intention of holding multi-party elections after a year.

Internationally, the Tatmadaw has little fear of the targeted sanctions likely to be imposed by the American and European governments. A withdrawal of Japanese aid and investment, however, would have a much greater impact. Relations with China are complex and at times strained, but the Tatmadaw may assume that Beijing will continue to offer some protection on the diplomatic front and will not end its investments for long-term strategic reasons. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua called Monday’s events a “major cabinet reshuffle.” Thailand’s military-backed government may also be willing to continue cooperation.

The NLD insists on recognizing the results of the November 2020 elections. It calls for calm but also for civil disobedience. Health workers have started to strike amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination program is just underway. People are eagerly awaiting Aung San Suu Kyi’s release and speaking to them.

But the generals, who have an eye for history and partly for reasons of heritage moved the capital from Yangon to the Nay Pyi Taw wilderness in 2006, are also aware that the latest massive explosion of popular discontent, the 2007 “ saffron revolution ” was triggered by the rise in fuel prices.

Today’s economy is severely weakened by pandemic lockdowns and many people are pushed back into extreme poverty. The generals have chosen an extremely difficult time to re-impose direct military rule on a resilient people who have tasted political freedom and want more.

Guy Dinmore was editor of the Myanmar Times in 2015-2016. The identity of the reporter in Yangon is not disclosed for security reasons.

