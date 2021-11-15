Myanmar journalist freed from prison with help from former diplomat

BANGKOK (AP) – US journalist Danny Fenster, sentenced just days ago to 11 years of forced labor in Myanmar, has been released and is returning home, former US ambassador to the UN said on Monday , Bill Richardson.

Richardson said in a statement that Fenster was handed over to him in Myanmar and that he would return to the United States via Qatar the next day and a half.

“This is the day you hope to come when you do this job,” Richardson said in an emailed statement from his office. “We are so grateful that Danny can finally reconnect with his loved ones, who have been defending him all this time, against all odds.”

Richardson said he negotiated Fenster’s release during a recent visit to Myanmar when he had face-to-face talks with General Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s military ruler.

Fenster, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted on Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

Fenster’s sentence was the most severe to date among seven journalists known to have been convicted since the Burmese military toppled the elected government of Nobel Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the decision, saying in a statement that it was “an unjust conviction of an innocent person.”

Frontier Myanmar editor-in-chief Thomas Kean welcomed the news of Fenster’s release, while calling on the country’s military leaders to release all journalists still behind bars.

“Danny is one of many journalists in Myanmar who have been wrongfully arrested simply for doing their job since the February coup,” he said.

In this photo provided by the Richardson Center, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson, right, poses with reporter Danny Fenster in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Monday, November 15, 2021. Richardson said in a statement Monday that Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar and would soon be on his way home via Qatar. (The Richardson Center via AP)

According to the United Nations, at least 126 journalists, media officials or publishers have been arrested by the military since February and 47 remain in detention, including 20 accused of crimes.

Of the seven journalists convicted, six are Myanmar nationals and four were released in a mass amnesty on October 21.

Richardson, who also served as governor of New Mexico and secretary of energy in the Clinton administration, has a habit of acting like a sort of independent diplomat.

He is best known for traveling to countries with which Washington has poor or non-existent relations, such as North Korea, in order to secure the freedom of American detainees.

Recently, he was involved in the search for freedom for US citizens detained in Venezuela, another country with which Washington has strained ties.

Richardson has a long history of involvement with Myanmar, since 1994 when as a member of the US Congress he met Suu Kyi at her home, where she had been under house arrest since 1989 under a previous military government.

FILE – Buddy, from left, and Rose Fenster, and their son Danny Fenster pose for a photo in Huntington Woods, Michigan, in 2014. Former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson said the American journalist Danny Fenster had been released from prison in Myanmar. (Family courtesy photo via AP, File)

He last visited Myanmar in 2018 to advise on the crisis involving the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh after the Burmese military launched a brutal crackdown in 2017.

In an interview with The Associated Press after his last visit to Myanmar, Richardson said his talks there focused on facilitating humanitarian assistance to the country, particularly the provision of COVID-19 vaccines,

He said his staff had been in contact with Fenster’s family, and when asked if there was any hope for Danny Fenster’s release, he replied: “There is still some hope for Danny Fenster’s release. ‘hope. Don’t ask any more.

Shawn Crispin, Southeast Asia representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said Fenster “should never have been jailed or convicted on false charges.”

“Myanmar’s military regime must stop using journalists as pawns in their cynical games and release all other journalists who are still languishing behind bars on false charges,” Crispin added.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.