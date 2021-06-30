Myanmar genocide designation tests Biden’s human rights policy

“What is the catalyst that is needed right now for people to focus on Burma as this continues? ” mentionned Anurima Bhargava, the president of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan panel that makes policy recommendations to the federal government.

She cited “the worsening atrocities” which threaten hundreds of thousands of Burmese – including the Rohingyas – by the Tatmadaw. “It would make it easier to determine genocide at this time, given who is in power and, certainly in some ways, would be a way to highlight what this particular army has been doing over many years,” Bhargava said. .

The Biden administration was quick to declare the military takeover of the Myanmar government in February a coup, and in May pledged to send $ 155 million in aid to Rohingya refugees in what Mr. Blinken described as a continuing effort to promote “peace, security and respect for the human rights and human dignity of all people in Burma, including the Rohingya”.

The 2018 report detailing the attacks on the Rohingya left investigators hired by the State Department in little doubt that the Tatmadaw had committed genocide and crimes against humanity.

It was based on evidence compiled by investigators and lawyers from the Public International Law & Policy Group, which the State Department hired in early 2018 to assess violence in Rakhine State in northern Myanmar in 2017. After having Interviewed more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees who had fled to camps in neighboring Bangladesh, the team documented more than 13,000 serious human rights violations, in findings that Daniel Fullerton, who led the investigation, called “mind-boggling” “.

The final analysis Mr. Fullerton drafted and submitted to the State Department in July 2018 corresponds to what he called the most comprehensive investigation into crimes against the Rohingya.

Update June 30, 2021, 12:50 p.m. ET

Two months later, the State Department quietly released its final report, relying on the evidence Mr Fullerton’s team had compiled. He detailed the planned and coordinated nature of the widespread violence against the Rohingya in Rakhine state, which has claimed many lives, including against religious leaders who have been singled out.