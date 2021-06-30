Myanmar genocide designation tests Biden’s human rights policy
WASHINGTON – Three years ago, U.S. investigators produced a 15,000-page analysis of the atrocities committed in 2017 against the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority group in Myanmar. The documented report survivor accounts gang rapes, crucifixions, mutilations, children burned or drowned and families locked in their burning houses as the Burmese army sought to exterminate them.
It was not enough to convince the state department during the Trump administration that the United States should officially proclaim the Rohingya victims of genocide and crimes against humanity.
But now that the army, the Tatmadaw, overthrew Myanmar’s civilian government, current and former U.S. officials and human rights activists are demanding that President Biden do what the Trump administration would not do: officially hold the country’s military accountable for the genocide and force international protection of the Rohingya.
“The same military leaders who orchestrated atrocities against the Rohingya took power in a violent coup against the elected government,” Senator Edward J. Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, told Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at a Senate hearing in early June.
Mr. Markey asked when the State Department would decide whether the atrocities amounted to genocide, and although Mr. Blinken described a review “very actively underway,” he would not predict when it might be resolved. He said the State Department was working with the United Nations “to try to collect and preserve evidence which will be very important” in concluding whether genocide has been committed.
Some American allies – including Canada, France and Turkey – have already called the 2017 month-long rampage against the Rohingya genocide. The 57 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation brought legal action against Myanmar in 2019, accusing him of violating the Genocide convention.
Mr. Biden promoted democracy and protected human rights pillars of its foreign policy, and in april has gone so far as to declare centuries-old atrocities committed against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide.
But it halted ahead of a genocide designation on behalf of the Rohingya due to continued internal debate that has left the administration torn over the impact it would have and how forcefully the United States should be engaged in the protracted conflict between the Tatmadaw and Burma. citizens, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
Diplomats who work on human rights issues have pushed for a declaration of genocide. But State Department officials who oversee East Asia policy fear it could turn other Burmese against the United States for appearing to favor the Rohingya – who are widely vilified in Myanmar and have been denied. their basic rights by their own government being brutalized by the military.
“What is the catalyst that is needed right now for people to focus on Burma as this continues? ” mentionned Anurima Bhargava, the president of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, a bipartisan panel that makes policy recommendations to the federal government.
She cited “the worsening atrocities” which threaten hundreds of thousands of Burmese – including the Rohingyas – by the Tatmadaw. “It would make it easier to determine genocide at this time, given who is in power and, certainly in some ways, would be a way to highlight what this particular army has been doing over many years,” Bhargava said. .
The Biden administration was quick to declare the military takeover of the Myanmar government in February a coup, and in May pledged to send $ 155 million in aid to Rohingya refugees in what Mr. Blinken described as a continuing effort to promote “peace, security and respect for the human rights and human dignity of all people in Burma, including the Rohingya”.
The 2018 report detailing the attacks on the Rohingya left investigators hired by the State Department in little doubt that the Tatmadaw had committed genocide and crimes against humanity.
It was based on evidence compiled by investigators and lawyers from the Public International Law & Policy Group, which the State Department hired in early 2018 to assess violence in Rakhine State in northern Myanmar in 2017. After having Interviewed more than 1,000 Rohingya refugees who had fled to camps in neighboring Bangladesh, the team documented more than 13,000 serious human rights violations, in findings that Daniel Fullerton, who led the investigation, called “mind-boggling” “.
The final analysis Mr. Fullerton drafted and submitted to the State Department in July 2018 corresponds to what he called the most comprehensive investigation into crimes against the Rohingya.
Two months later, the State Department quietly released its final report, relying on the evidence Mr Fullerton’s team had compiled. He detailed the planned and coordinated nature of the widespread violence against the Rohingya in Rakhine state, which has claimed many lives, including against religious leaders who have been singled out.
But he clearly did not find that the Myanmar military had committed genocide or crimes against humanity.
At a US Commission on International Religious Freedom hearing on the genocide in May, Fullerton said the evidence his team provided to the State Department provided “reasonable grounds to believe there was a intention to destroy the Rohingyas ”.
He added: “So we are faced with the following question: whether the United States cannot, or will not, determine whether it in fact has so much reliable information about what happened. , when will they be able to?
State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter declined to comment when asked why the findings failed to convince diplomats that genocide had been committed, calling it a decision taken by the Trump administration.
In his last days in power, the Trump administration issued declaration of genocide on behalf of ethnic Uyghur Muslims in northwest China, accusing Beijing of a systematic and brutal crackdown on the minority group. While few disputed the merits of this designation, it raised questions about why the Rohingyas were not similarly declared victims of the genocide.
Under Mike Pompeo, the second Secretary of State to President Donald J. Trump, the State Department has focused heavily on the fight and containment of China. With the declaration of genocide, the United States imposed this spring additional economic sanctions against several Chinese officials above a set of sanctions that the Trump administration had previously issued to punish Beijing for human rights violations against Uyghurs.
Mr Pompeo’s strategy was to isolate China from among its regional neighbors, and a decade-long US campaign to promote democracy and the rule of law in Myanmar after the formation of a civilian government in 2011 has been widely seen. as an effort to counter Beijing’s influence.
Priscilla Clapp, chief of mission at the US Embassy in Yangon from 1999 to 2002, said the State Department had long been concerned with trying to keep civilian government in Myanmar “on an equal footing. »And help him resist the invasion by China’s ambitious “Belt and Road” initiative.
Issuance of a genocide designation in the name of the Rohingya against the civilian government which was in power until February – led by Nobel laureate Daw Aung San Suu Kyi – could have disrupted these efforts and other democratic reforms, Clapp said.
“No matter what criticism they received on the Rohingya issue and various other things, they were actually doing a lot to reform,” she said.
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi was detained by the military, including in an undisclosed location, since the coup of February 1. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her years of house arrest to resist Myanmar’s previous military regime.
But she also defended Myanmar against genocide charges against the Rohingya in a 2019 appearance before the International Court of Justice that tarnished her international credentials as a champion of human rights.
A declaration of genocide by the United States could result in economic sanctions, aid limits and other sanctions against Myanmar’s rulers. This would almost certainly increase the pressure on other nations and foreign companies that even indirectly helped the Tatmadaw stay in power.
The Biden administration was torn apart by penalizing Myanmar’s state oil and gas industry amid a lobbying push from the Californian company Chevron, which is one of three foreign operators in a massive gas field off the country’s coast. Profits from the land are one of the biggest sources of income for the Burmese army.
“If there is a declaration of genocide, it will at least allow these companies to reconsider whether or not they want to do business there,” said Michael H. Posner, longtime human rights activist and former secretary of Deputy state. during the Obama administration.
But Mr Posner said US diplomats in Yangon described themselves in 2019 as “playing ball” when trying to craft a human rights strategy in Myanmar and predicted that the Biden administration “had enough trouble trying to figure out where her leverage is there.
“My point of view would be: when you see genocide, when you document genocide, anywhere in the world, and the evidence is clear, then you should say so, as a starting point,” Mr. Posner, now an ethics specialist. and professor of finance and director of the Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University.
