Myanmar: from political crisis to “multidimensional human rights catastrophe” – Bachelet

Speaking at the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet reiterated that the situation in the country has evolved from a political crisis in early February to a “multidimensional human rights disaster”, using a formulation she used for the first time a month ago.

Since the coup, nearly 900 people have been killed while around 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of heavy military raids on neighborhoods and villages.

Downward spiral

“Suffering and violence across the country are devastating prospects for sustainable development and raise the possibility of state failure or a wider civil war,” she warned.

Ms. Bachelet explained that the catastrophic events since February have had a severe and widespread impact on human rights, peace and security, and sustainable development.

“They generate an obvious potential for massive insecurity, with repercussions for the whole region”.

The United Nations High Commissioner urged the international community to stand united to pressure the military to stop its relentless attacks on the people of Myanmar and return the country to democracy, reflecting the “clear will of the people” .

The UN must act

She said that the United Nations system must not fail the country a second time, ”she added, citing the 2019 review of United Nations action in the country, by Gert Rosenthal.

She also advised swift action to restore functioning democracy before the human rights situation in the country deteriorates further.

“This should be reinforced by security Council action. I urge all States to act immediately to give effect to the call of the General Assembly to prevent the influx of arms into Myanmar, ”Ms. Bachelet said.

Unsplash / Saw Wunna A group of people on the streets of Yangon show their support for Myanmar.

Hunger, violence and poverty

Ms Bachelet said COVID had had a “disastrous” impact on an economy that depended on remittances, the garment industry and other sectors that were devastated by the resulting global recession.

United Nations agencies estimate that more than 6 million people are in dire need of food assistance and predict that nearly half of the population could slide into poverty by the start of 2022.

“A vacuum has opened for the most harmful – and criminal – forms of the illicit economy to thrive,” she said.

Meanwhile, a nationwide general strike, combined with the widespread dismissal of public officials – including educators and medical staff – has cut many essential services in the country.

Since February 1, at least 240 attacks on healthcare facilities, medical personnel, ambulances and patients have rendered COVID-19[feminine dépistage, traitement et vaccination.

Violences intenses et répression

Elle a dénoncé les frappes aériennes aveugles, les bombardements, les meurtres de civils et les déplacements massifs. Les voix civiles sont également réduites au silence : plus de 90 journalistes ont été arrêtés et huit grands médias fermés.

« Nous avons également reçu plusieurs rapports de disparitions forcées ; torture brutale et décès en détention; et l’arrestation de parents ou d’enfants à la place de la personne recherchée », a-t-elle déclaré.

Unsplash / Gayatri Malhotra A demonstration against Myanmar’s military coup takes place outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA.

New equation

Despite the crackdown, the United Nations High Commissioner said the military leadership has failed to gain control over Myanmar, nor the international recognition it seeks.

“On the contrary, his brutal tactics sparked a national uprising that changed the political equation,” she said.

She added that people across the country are continuing peaceful protests despite the massive use of lethal force, including heavy weapons, and that a “civil disobedience movement has crippled many government structures controlled by the military. “.

Some people in many parts of Myanmar have taken up arms and formed self-protection groups. These newly formed groups launched attacks in several locations, to which security forces responded with disproportionate force, she noted.

Consequences

“I fear that this escalation of violence could have horrific consequences for civilians. All armed actors must respect and protect human rights and ensure that civilians and civilian structures such as health centers and schools are protected ”.

“Any future democratic government in Myanmar must have the power to exercise effective civilian control over the military. The international community should build on the range of international accountability mechanisms already in place, until transitional justice measures also become truly possible at the national level, ”the High Commissioner concluded.