Myanmar frees thousands but many anti-coup dissidents are excluded

More than 23,000 prisoners in prisons across the country are due to be released, but most of them were jailed before the February 1 coup.

Burmese authorities will release 23,184 prisoners from prisons across the country on Saturday as part of a New Year’s amnesty, a spokesperson for the prisons department said, although few, if any, of democracy activists arrested since. February 1 coup should not be part of it.

Saturday is the first day of the traditional New Year in Myanmar and the last day of a five-day festival that is typically celebrated with visits to Buddhist temples and loud water jets and street parties.

Pro-democracy activists have called for the festivities to be canceled this year and instead for people to focus on a campaign to restore democracy after the military overthrows the elected government of Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

On Saturday, thousands of anti-military protesters took to the streets of Mandalay, the country’s largest city, demanding the restoration of democracy, according to images and reports posted on social media.

Despite a downpour, thousands of people also marched in Shan State to denounce the army.

As the military freed thousands of prisoners, it also searched for 832 people on arrest warrants in connection with the protests.

Aung San Suu Kyi is among 3,141 people arrested in connection with the coup, according to a count by the activist group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP).

“These detainees mostly date from before February 1, but there are also some who were jailed afterwards,” prison department spokesman Kyaw Tun Oo told Reuters news agency. phone.

When asked if any of those released could have been detained as part of the protests against the military regime, he said he did not have details of the amnesties.

No more money orders issued

Among those the military seeks to arrest are several internet celebrities, actors and singers who have spoken out against the coup, wanted for promoting dissent in the armed forces.

Two of them, the married couple of director Christina Kyi and actor Zenn Kyi, were arrested at the airport in the main city of Yangon on Saturday as they tried to leave the country, multiple media reported. .

A military government spokesperson did not respond to calls for comment.

Zayyar Lwin, Paing Ye Thu, Paing Phyo Min aka Dee Yay from #PeacockGeneration are among more than 23,000 prisoners released today on Myanmar’s New Year after serving prison terms. Welcome back, our friends.

More comrades for the revolution! #WhatshappeninginMyanmar pic.twitter.com/BUk94SNt9m – Thinzar Shunlei Yi #WhatshappeninginMyanmar (@thinzashunleiyi) April 17, 2021

Myanmar has been in crisis since the coup, which the military defended with accusations of fraud in the November election won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, though the election commission dismissed objections.

The now dismissed government was in power for the first five years of civilian rule since the end of nearly half a century of military rule.

People exasperated by the return of military rule have taken to the streets day after day to demand the restoration of democracy, defying repression by the security forces in which 728 people have been killed, according to the latest figures from the AAPP.

Political leaders, including dismissed members of parliament, on Friday announced the formation of a government of national unity (NUG) comprising Aung San Suu Kyi and the leaders of the anti-coup and ethnic minority protests.

Protesters march in protest against military coup in Mandalay on Saturday [Handout photo/Facebook via AFP]

The NUG says it is the legitimate political authority and called for international recognition.

The military government has yet to comment on the unity government, but has said it will hold a new election within two years and hand over power to the winner.

The very popular Aung San Suu Kyi faces various charges, including violating the Official Secrets Act which could sentence her to 14 years in prison. His lawyers dismiss the charges.

His supporters suspect the military of using the charges to exclude the country’s leader and possibly his political party from any future elections.