Myanmar faces growing uncertainty as opposition to military coup grows

A protester in Myanmar waving the three-fingered salute to the opposition to the military dictatorship from the movie “Hunger Games” which was popularized by the democracy protests in Hong Kong and Thailand. Courtesy: CC BY-SA 4.0

BANGKOK, Feb 08 (IPS) – Myanmar is in a deep political crisis. Over the past week – reminiscent of the pro-democracy protests of 1988 – the citizens of Myanmar openly and publicly defy the country’s powerful military, whose coup earlier this month now threatens to stifle the burgeoning democracy of Myanmar. country.

Since the weekend, thousands of people have taken to the streets of most of the country’s major cities in defiance of the military authorities: loudly opposing the coup and demanding that the National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi, who overwhelmingly won the November election, be allowed to form a civilian government. These demonstrations of support for democracy multiply daily, with thousands upon thousands of people across Myanmar expressing their rejection of the military coup.

It’s like 33 years ago when millions of students, government officials, workers, and Buddhist monks took to the streets to demand democracy. These protests prompted the military to seize power in a coup in September of the same year.

Here again, the future of the country’s transition to democracy has reached a critical crossroads. After weeks of tension between the military and Suu Kyi’s elected civilian government, Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a military coup on February 1 and assumed full power of government. – of the executive, the judiciary and the legislature – for 12 months, after which new elections would take place and power would be transferred to the winner.

The protests started with noise and via social media

People spontaneously began to demonstrate their opposition to the coup by creating a cacophony of noise – drumming, banging, blowing trumpets and singing in unison every night at 8 p.m. Since then, the ‘slamming brigade’ has grown stronger and stronger, as the country’s main urban centers come to a halt and all that can be heard is the rhythmic sound of the beating of pots and pans and stoves, showing their opposition to the military and their support for Suu Kyi.

“Most of the people in Myanmar support the ideals of democracy and want the military to withdraw from politics for good,” Shwe Yee Myint Saw, who has joined the street protests almost daily from the start, told IPS. of the weekend.

The vast majority of those who have taken to the streets are under 30 years old. “You see the young people of this country understand what we have lost in 30 years of military mismanagement, and we cannot afford to repeat that.

As in 1988, charismatic pro-democracy icon Suu Kyi – and leader of the NLD – is at the center of the movement. She was arrested last Monday, February 1, when the military launched their coup and arrested her in an early morning raid. She is still under house arrest and has been charged with possession of illegally imported products. radios that were used without permission – six walkie-talkie radios were found in the search for his home following his arrest. IIf she were found guilty, it would prevent her from running in future elections, including those the military has promised to hold later next year.

Most of the country’s civilian leaders were also detained in the dawn raids. This included all the key politicians, key regional ministers, government ministers, top ruling NLD leaders, most national and local parliamentarians, and hundreds of pro-democracy and human rights activists. man. Many of them have since been released and effectively returned home under house arrest.

Over the past week, opposition to the coup has gained momentum and a concerted campaign of civil disobedience has developed through the use of social media.

“We have digital power, so we use it to oppose the military junta since the start of the coup,” said human rights activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi, who is one of the main organizers of the ‘ Civil Disobedience Movement ‘which has taken Myanmar by storm since the coup, told IPS. “And we must continue to use it: to seek an immediate end to this culture of coup d’etat.”

Banks reopened in Yangon, Myanmar on February 2 after closing the day before. Credit: IPS / Yangon stringer

Health workers went on strike

The social media protests quickly turned into a campaign of civil disobedience launched by health workers across the country. The day after the coup, health workers across the country galvanized public resistance to the military by refusing to work under a military government.

“It’s not that we don’t care about our patients – we certainly do – but we can no longer work under a military government,” Dr Mya Oo, a doctor at Mandalay General Hospital who went on strike. first day. , told IPS. “We all believe that we must do whatever we can to end this bullying and preserve our democracy.”

Since then, support for the opposition movement has grown significantly, affecting hospitals, schools and other administrations. Although doctors and nurses in the two main cities of Mandalay and Yangon took the lead – refusing to work and gathering outside their hospital to protest the military coup – it quickly spread to ministries, schools and universities in Myanmar.

Photos can be viewed of staff cgrouping together in uniform, wearing the red protest ribbon and defiantly holding the three-fingered salute of the opposition to the military dictatorship from the movie “Hunger Games” – popularized in the democracy protests in Hong Kong and Thailand. There has also been a flood of resignations from government posts.

Civilians in the street

It peaked over the weekend when activists took to the streets to show their anger at the coup and its leaders. Their main grievance is that the army’s seizure of power effectively nullified the results of last November’s election which Suu Kyi and the NLD convincingly won.

“We voted for Aung San Suu Kyi and now the military is trying to steal this election from us and put us under their power of severe control as before,” Sandar, a young university graduate, told IPS. “We will not accept it: we have tasted democratic freedom and we know that it is the only way for our country to develop,” she said.

In most of the country’s urban centers, there are massive protests in support of Suu Kyi demanding that the military respect the election results. More and more officials are joining the movement. And now there are calls for a general strike.

“The ‘civil disobedience movement’ is a nonviolent campaign – started by young doctors across the country that has inspired everyone and has turned into a mass protest involving all sectors of society,” said Thinzar Shunlei Yi at IPS.

Suu Kyi is said to have shown support for the movement in messages of his house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw, according to senior party officials. At the end of last week, the central executive committee of the NLD issued a statement supporting the current civil disobedience movement.

“In order to reclaim the sovereignty of the country – vested in the people – and restore democracy, all the people of Myanmar should support this movement of political resistance – in a peaceful and non-violent manner,” the statement said.

So far, authorities have been powerless to stem the movement. But as the momentum builds, fears of a major confrontation between peaceful protesters and security forces multiply.