Myanmar denounces move to block ASEAN summit coup leader

The military government is pressuring the Southeast Asian bloc to be represented as the UN rapporteur warns of an upsurge in violence in the northern region.

Myanmar’s military government has denounced the decision of its Southeast Asian neighbors to invite only a non-political figure to an upcoming regional summit, a thumbs-up to the February 1 coup leader, as calls mount for increased international pressure on the coup leaders.

The military government’s Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Friday that Myanmar heads of state or government have full and equal rights to attend the 10-member Association of Asian Nations summits. Southeast (ASEAN).

The next summit is scheduled for October 26-28. It is unclear who, if any, will now represent Myanmar at the meeting.

“Myanmar will not be able to accept any outcome of the discussions and decisions that would be… contrary to the cherished provisions, objectives and principles of the ASEAN Charter,” the foreign ministry said in its statement.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Burmese security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests that derailed the country’s timid democracy and drew international condemnation.

The Burmese military said the death toll was exaggerated.

International pressure had increased on ASEAN to take a harder line against Myanmar’s failure to take agreed steps to end the violence, allow humanitarian access and engage in dialogue with its opponents, in accordance with a ASEAN “consensus” reached in April.

“An unusual daring step”

The move by ASEAN foreign ministers at an emergency meeting last week was an unusually bold move for the consensus bloc, which has traditionally favored a policy of engagement and non-interference.

At last Friday’s meeting, ministers were divided between upholding a tradition of non-interference and the need to maintain their credibility in sanctioning coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, who led the crackdown on the government. dissent since taking power from Myanmar’s civilian government, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters news agency.

The military said after the meeting that ASEAN’s decision went against its long-standing principles.

Here is the English version of my address to the United Nations General Assembly today, in which I call on Member States to stand by and for the people of Myanmar in denying the junta what it needs to continue to hold them hostage: money, weapons and legitimacy.

Meanwhile, Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, urged the UN General Assembly to act and deny the country’s military leaders “what they need to keep them hostage: money, weapons and legitimacy ”.

Andrews urged the UN to pass a resolution banning arms sales to Myanmar.

“This action is necessary because dual-use weapons and technology continued to be sold and shipped to the junta,” he said.

Andrews also called for the imposition of sanctions on Myanmar’s oil and gas company, which he says is the military government’s biggest source of revenue.

The UN special rapporteur also warned of possible bloodshed in the country as the army moves “tens of thousands of soldiers, heavy weapons and other military assets” in the region north of the country, where the rebels are fighting the government.

“Unfortunately, we are probably on the eve of yet another catastrophe, including a significant loss of innocent lives and an even greater number of human rights violations,” he said.

The shadow government of national unity has also warned of military movement in Chin and Kayah states.

Added to previously reported military violence in the Sagaing and Magway areas of the country, NUG said the latest troop rally and other violence “demonstrate a widespread and systematic pattern of attacks against civilians in and out of the country. fully informed military command.