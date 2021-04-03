Myanmar death toll rises as crackdown on anti-coup protests intensifies

Myanmar’s death toll continued to rise on Saturday as security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters amid months of the military-led crackdown on dissent.

The big picture: More than 550 people, including 46 children, have been killed since the February 1 military coup, according to the Association for assistance to political prisoners militant group. 2,750 others were detained or sentenced.

The last: Security forces killed at least two people and injured seven others while opening fire on protesters in Monywa, AP reported, citing local media and rights groups.

Several people were arrested Friday night after speaking to CNN, per AP.

Myanmar’s military shut down all wireless internet services on Friday as it expanded its crackdown on media and communications services in the country, according to the Myanmar military. Washington post.

Military repression has also intensified against ethnic minority groups in the country. Tens of thousands of people in areas controlled by the Karen ethnic group have been displaced since March 27, according to the National Karen Union, which has been fighting the Myanmar government for years, according to AP.

What they say: Dozens of international NGOs working in Myanmar issued a statement Friday, calling for an immediate end to “horrific acts of violence”.

“We are deeply concerned about the dire humanitarian consequences of this crisis,” said groups, including Oxfam International, Save the Children and World Vision.

“Barriers to accessing life-saving health services for the injured or those with chronic illnesses increase the risk of long-term impairment and represent an additional challenge for the response to Covid-19,” the groups added.

United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council on Wednesday “a bloodbath is imminent” in Myanmar and urged the council to act.

Go further: State Department orders nonessential diplomats to leave Myanmar

