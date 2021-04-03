World
Myanmar death toll rises amid protests and military crackdown – Times of India
YANGON: The number of civilian deaths in the repression Myanmar The junta has reached 550 since the February 1 coup, a human rights group said on Saturday.
Of those, 46 were children, according to the Myanmar Political Prisoner Assistance Association. Some 2,751 people have been detained or sentenced, the group said.
Threats of deadly violence and arrests of protesters have failed to quell daily protests across Myanmar demanding the resignation of the military and the reinstatement of the democratically elected government.
Late Friday, armed police officers in plain clothes arrested five people after speaking with a CNN reporter in a Yangon Market, local media reported, citing witnesses. The arrests took place in three separate incidents.
Two women are said to have screamed for help as they were arrested, the Myanmar Now news service reported. A policeman, who carried a gun, asked if “anyone dared to help them,” a witness told the press service.
“They pointed their guns at everyone – at the passers-by and at the people in the store,” a witness said of two policemen who forcibly took two other women to the market.
Meanwhile, the Karen National Union representing the ethnic minority rebel group that has struggled against the government for decades has condemned “the uninterrupted bombing and airstrikes” against villages and “unarmed civilians” in their homeland. along the border with Thailand.
“The attacks resulted in the deaths of many people, including children and students, and the destruction of schools, residential homes and villages. These terrorist acts are clearly a flagrant violation of local and international laws, ”the group said in a statement.
In areas controlled by the Karen, more than a dozen civilians have been killed and more than 20,000 displaced since March 27, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a relief agency operating in the region.
About 3,000 Karen fled to Thailand, but many returned under unclear circumstances. Thai authorities have said they returned voluntarily, but aid groups say they are not safe and many are hiding in the jungle and in caves on the Burmese side of the border.
More than a dozen minority groups have demanded greater autonomy from the central government for decades, sometimes through armed struggle. Several of the major groups – including the Kachins, Karens and Rakhine Arakan’s army – denounced the coup and said they would defend the protesters in their territory.
After weeks of overnight internet cuts, the Burmese military shut down all links on Friday except those using fiber-optic cable, which operated at significantly reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless services – the cheapest options used by most people in developing countries – remained blocked on Saturday.
The coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating with Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to power in the 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and investing in the country.
