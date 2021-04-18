MYANMAR CRISIS: Support the people and protect them, urges UN rights expert at UN

UN News: There have been many calls from the people of Myanmar for the Responsibility to Protect, what is your take on these calls… Is R2P a possibility that should be explored under the current circumstances? Or is it too radical or unrealistic?

Special Rapporteur: No, I think it’s very reasonable. First of all, the responsibility to protect is very clear that governments, nations themselves have a responsibility to protect their people.

But then he goes on and recognizes that sometimes these nations can’t always act to protect their people. Then there are cases in which countries will not act to protect their populations. And in this case, here is a country that is actually attacking its people.

So according to the responsibility to protect, the international community therefore has a responsibility to do what it can to protect the lives of innocent people in countries which cannot or will not do so or which in fact attack them.

I think this is entirely appropriate, this is exactly the situation in which we have a responsibility to protect. And Chapter VII [of the UN Charter, by which the Council can use force]; using it is one of the reasons why the security Council exists, to engage in this kind of emergency.

So the question becomes: what to do, how to act, what is the best way to act? Some believe – this is a mistaken belief – that the Responsibility to Protect or R2P means military engagement. This is not what it means. Military engagement is an option, but that is not what R2P is.

R2P means intervening to protect, in the best possible way. We need to look at the options in some settings. The options which have the most powerful impact on the junta, but also which will have the least negative impact on the population. Protect the people of Myanmar.

And I fear that any type of military intervention will result in massive loss of human life.

Already, the military is making up stories about what it is facing. From the start, he said he used the utmost restraint – his language – to deal with violent protests, but we haven’t seen anything like it. We have seen increasing violence and increasing brutality on the part of the military. And we saw very peaceful and unarmed demonstrators.

And this is also the reason why the information was cut, the reason why the junta is doing everything possible to cut off the flow of information is because it was discovering that its calls to the world not to believe ours but to believe his propaganda – was It doesn’t work.

The junta, I think, is formed to face an enemy wielding weapons of war … but it is unable to cope with an opposition wielding weapons of peace.

With this incredible civil disobedience movement that we see across the country, this powerful, creative and tenacious movement in which people use a range of ingenious tactics including civil disobedience, boycotting military-owned businesses.

It is extremely powerful and it has aroused great admiration and respect for people. [of Myanmar] of the world.

So it would be a mistake if, in fact, it turned into a full military confrontation. I think the brutality unleashed would be even more horrific than what we are seeing now. It would be a significant increase in the loss of innocent life, and it must be avoided.

I understand, listen, if my wife, my child, my brother or my sister were killed, murdered by this regime, I too would like to avenge myself. It would be my instinct. I fully understand where people are coming from, but in my opinion that would be a mistake, a very serious mistake, and I hope it does not happen to that.