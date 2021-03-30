World
Myanmar crackdown exceeds 520 dead – Times of India
YANGON: the toll of civilian casualties in Myanmar militaryThe crackdown on protesters was approved by 520 as armed rebel groups on Tuesday threatened the junta with retaliation if the bloodshed did not stop.
World powers have stepped up their condemnation of the military campaign against the anti-coup movement that demands the restoration of the elected government and the release of the civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Washington suspended trade pact with Myanmar and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a united world front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed during a bloody weekend.
In addition to the pressure campaign, a trio of ethnic rebel groups on Tuesday condemned the crackdown and threatened to fight alongside protesters unless the military curbs its violence.
Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters were greeted with tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition.
The Association for Assisting Political Prisoners (AAPP) said it had confirmed a total of 521 civilian deaths as of late Tuesday evening, but warned the true toll was likely much higher.
On Tuesday, protesters in Yangon emptied garbage bags in the streets as part of the latest action.
Eight people were killed on Tuesday, including a 35-year-old protester in Muse town, Shan state, and there were also fatalities in Myitkyina, Kachin state as well as in Mandalay and Bago, AAPP said.
State media also reported the death of a protester in South Dagon, Yangon, while authorities investigated a bomb explosion at a police station in Bago City that injured some police officers.
Airstrikes launched by the junta also killed six people in eastern Karen state, according to the Fifth Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU), one of the country’s largest armed groups.
Three of the country’s myriad armed ethnic insurgent groups – the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, the Myanmar Democratic Alliance of Nationalities Army and the Rakhine Army (AA) – released a joint statement threatening reprisals.
“If they don’t stop and keep killing people, we will cooperate with the protesters and retaliate,” the statement said.
If such groups take up arms, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) has warned that the situation could escalate into civil war.
Two dozen ethnic minority rebellions have erupted in Myanmar since independence from British colonial rule in 1948, fighting for self-reliance, identity, drugs and natural resources.
The military has sought to strike deals with some armed groups and earlier this month removed AA from the list of terrorist organizations.
But over the weekend, he launched airstrikes in Karen state – the first such strikes in 20 years – targeting the KNU after the group seized a military base.
New strikes were launched on Tuesday, but Padoh Saw Taw Nee, the KNU’s foreign chief, said he would continue to “strongly support the popular movement against (the) military coup”.
Nearly 3,000 people fled the jungle to find safety across the Thai border.
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday evening that around 2,300 had returned to Myanmar and around 550 remained in Thailand.
“I’ve never seen it (airstrikes) before – I’m so scared,” 18-year-old Naw Eh Tah told AFP.
Hsa Moo, a Karen human rights activist, told AFP Thai authorities pushed people away and accused them of blocking UN refugee officials in the area.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha insisted there was “no influx” of refugees and that the kingdom authorities had not “scared them with guns or sticks”.
Some Karen people injured in the weekend airstrikes sought medical treatment on the Thai side of the border on Tuesday – the most serious case was a 15-year-old with a collapsed lung and a broken rib.
Thai police say they intercepted 10 packages containing 112 grenades and 6,000 rounds in northern Chiang Rai province bound for Myanmar’s notorious border town Tachileik.
UN Secretary-General Guterres said the crackdown was “absolutely unacceptable” and urged Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition”.
The american president Joe bidenThe administration announced on Monday that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which spelled out ways to boost business but was not a full-fledged deal, would remain suspended until democracy be restored.
the UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, diplomatic sources said, after Britain called for emergency talks.
China added its voice to a chorus of international concerns on Monday, calling for restraint from all sides.
The US, Britain and the EU have all imposed sanctions in response to the coup and crackdown, but diplomatic pressure has so far failed to persuade the generals to calm down.
