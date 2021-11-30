World
Myanmar court prepares verdict against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi – Times of India
BANGKOK: Burmese court to deliver verdict Tuesday in trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on charges of disseminating information that may disturb public order and violating restrictions related to the coronavirus.
This is the first court verdict for the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the military seized power on February 1, arresting her and preventing her National League for Democracy party from starting a second mandate.
She also faces trials on a slew of other charges, including bribery, which could send her to jail for decades if found guilty.
The cases are widely seen as designed to discredit her and prevent her from running in the next election. The constitution prohibits anyone sentenced to prison from holding high office or becoming a legislator.
His party won a landslide victory in the general election last November. The military, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed there had been massive electoral fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.
Suu Kyi remains very popular and a symbol of the struggle against military rule.
The takeover of the army was met with non-violent nationwide protests that security forces cracked down on with lethal force, killing nearly 1,300 civilians, according to a count by the government. Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.
With severe restrictions on non-violent protests, armed resistance has grown in cities and countryside to the point where UN experts have warned the country is descending into civil war.
Suu Kyi, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her nonviolent fight for democracy, has not been seen in public since her arrest on the day the military took power. She has appeared in court in several of her trials, which are closed to media and spectators.
In October, Suu Kyi’s attorneys, who were the sole source of information about the legal process, received gag orders forbidding them from disclosing information.
This is the first court verdict for the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the military seized power on February 1, arresting her and preventing her National League for Democracy party from starting a second mandate.
She also faces trials on a slew of other charges, including bribery, which could send her to jail for decades if found guilty.
The cases are widely seen as designed to discredit her and prevent her from running in the next election. The constitution prohibits anyone sentenced to prison from holding high office or becoming a legislator.
His party won a landslide victory in the general election last November. The military, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed there had been massive electoral fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.
Suu Kyi remains very popular and a symbol of the struggle against military rule.
The takeover of the army was met with non-violent nationwide protests that security forces cracked down on with lethal force, killing nearly 1,300 civilians, according to a count by the government. Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.
With severe restrictions on non-violent protests, armed resistance has grown in cities and countryside to the point where UN experts have warned the country is descending into civil war.
Suu Kyi, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her nonviolent fight for democracy, has not been seen in public since her arrest on the day the military took power. She has appeared in court in several of her trials, which are closed to media and spectators.
In October, Suu Kyi’s attorneys, who were the sole source of information about the legal process, received gag orders forbidding them from disclosing information.