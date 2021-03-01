World
Myanmar court lays two more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again – Times of India
A Myanmar court on Monday filed two more charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a lawyer acting on her behalf said. demonstrators marched in defiance of the crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the day before.
Suu Kyi looked fine when she attended a videoconference hearing in the capital, Naypyitaw, and asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.
The head of the National League for Democracy (NLD) has not been seen in public since her government was ousted in a February 1 military coup, when she was detained along with other party leaders.
“I saw A May on the video, she looks healthy,” the lawyer said, using a loving term meaning “mother” to refer to Suu Kyi.
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios. Later, a charge of violating a natural disaster law by violating coronavirus protocols was added.
On Monday, a charge was added under a section of the colonial-era penal code prohibiting the publication of information that could “cause fear or alarm” or disrupt “public tranquility,” Min Min said. Soe.
Another charge was added under a telecommunications law, the lawyer said, which states that the equipment requires a license.
The next hearing will take place on March 15.
Myanmar has been in chaos since the military took power after alleged fraud in a November election won by Suu Kyi’s NLD in a landslide.
As Suu Kyi appeared at the hearing via video conference, police in the main city of Yangon used stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the protesters, witnesses said a day after the incident. worst violence since the coup.
There were no immediate reports of casualties on Monday, but the day before, police opened fire on crowds in various parts of the country, killing 18 people, the human rights office said. the UN.
“We must continue the protest no matter what,” Thar Nge said by telephone after police fired tear gas forcing him and others to abandon a barricade on a Yangon street.
“It’s my neighborhood. It’s a lovely neighborhood but now we hear gunshots and we don’t feel safe at home.”
The military did not comment on Sunday’s violence, and police and military spokespersons did not respond to calls.
Previously, police with water cannons and military vehicles had been mobilized at protest hotspots in Yangon as crowds gathered to chant slogans.
‘ODIOUS’
Protesters marched through the northwestern town of Kale, holding up photos of Suu Kyi and chanting “democracy, our cause, our cause.”
Live video on Facebook showed a small crowd wearing hard hats gathered on a street in the northeastern town of Lashio, chanting slogans as police marched towards them. Protesters also marched in the central city of Bagan.
The coup, which put an end to provisional steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, drew hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to the streets and condemned Western countries.
US Secretary of State Antony blink denounced what he called “abominable violence” on the part of the security forces, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Marc Garneau, called the military use of lethal force “appalling”. Both called for a united response.
Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, said it was clear the junta’s assault would continue and the international community should step up its response.
He proposed a global arms embargo, more sanctions from more countries against those behind the coup, sanctions on military companies and a referral to the Council of UN security before the International Criminal Court.
“Words of condemnation are welcome but insufficient. We must act,” Andrews said in a statement.
“The Myanmar nightmare unfolding before our eyes will worsen. The world must act.”
A committee representing lawmakers who won seats in the November election said at least 26 people were killed in Sunday’s violence, a tally Reuters could not verify.
In a message dated February 28, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper warned that “tough measures will inevitably be taken” against “lawless mobs” that the military could not ignore, despite having previously demonstrated detention.
The Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners said at least 270 people were arrested on Sunday, out of a total of 1,132 who it said had been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup.
While some Western countries have imposed limited sanctions, generals have traditionally ignored diplomatic pressure with backing from China and Russia.
The junta has promised to hold a new election but has not set a date.
