Myanmar coup sends chilling message military won’t tolerate dissent

The Burmese military took control of the government and reportedly detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, senior leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) as well as human rights activists and student leaders. Courtesy: Yves alarie sure Unsplash

BONN, Germany, February 1 (IPS) – Responding to reports this morning that the Burmese military took control of the government in a coup on the eve of the opening session of its new parliament in the country, the rights group Amnesty International has said it “sends a frightening message that the military authorities will not tolerate any dissent in the midst of the events unfolding today”.

Civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, senior leaders of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) as well as human rights activists and student leaders were reportedly arrested this morning on February 1. BBC reported The military “handed over power to Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing because of” electoral fraud “” and the soldiers “were in the streets of the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and the main city, Yangon.”

Amnesty International said in a statement today that telephone lines and internet were cut but that in some areas, further stating, “the army-owned television station announced that a one-year state of emergency was imposed under the authority of the commander in chief, the general in chief Min Aung Hlaing ”.

European Council President Charles Michel condemned the coup in a tweet this morning.

I strongly condemn the coup d’état in #Myanmar and call on the military to release all those illegally detained in raids across the country. The results of the elections must be respected and the democratic process must be restored. – Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 1, 2021

Just like British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

I condemn the coup d’état and the unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar. The people’s vote must be respected and the civilian leaders released. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 1, 2021

A Statement by White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki read the United States was alarmed by reports of the coup and the subsequent arrest of Suu Kyi and civilian officials. “The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or hinder Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these measures are not reversed,” the statement said.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also condemned the coup and called for the release of Suu Kyi and other government leaders and officials.

Guterres said he was “gravely concerned about the declaration of the transfer of all legislative, executive and judicial powers to the military.” These developments represent a blow to democratic reforms in Myanmar ”, a statement said.

Myanmar’s November 8 elections, which were won by Suu Kyi’s NLD, which increased its parliamentary majority – taking 396 of 498 seats – had been contested by the military. The Rohingya population was excluded from participating in the vote.

Amnesty International’s deputy regional director of campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, called the moment a “worrying moment for the Burmese”, declaring he threatened “a serious aggravation of military repression and impunity.” The simultaneous arrests of prominent political activists and human rights defenders send a frightening message that the military authorities will not tolerate any dissent amid the events unfolding today, ”he said in a statement.

“Previous coups and military repression in Myanmar have been the scene of large-scale violence and extrajudicial killings by security forces. We urge the armed forces to exercise restraint, comply with international human rights and humanitarian law, and that law enforcement functions be fully taken over by police forces in the most promptly, ”Hah said.

The safety of the Rohingya, an ethnic minority in this predominantly Buddhist country, remains concerned.

The Rohingya have long been persecuted by the military and according to one Human Rights Watch October Report, “Have faced decades of systematic repression, discrimination and violence under successive Burmese governments.”

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, one million Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar since the 1990s. However, in August 2017, when violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, more than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh.

In November, The Gambia filed a lawsuit against Myanmar at the United Nations International Court of Justice, arguing that the Muslim-majority Rohingya were victims of genocide. Suu Kyi played down the allegations of genocide and serious human rights violations.

Last month, January 23, The ICJ has ruled that Myanmar must take action to protect its Rohingya minority population. Myanmar’s orders are binding.

But not later than last November, Amnesty International reported he has “documented a litany of serious human rights crimes in Rakhine, Chin, Kachin and northern Shan states in recent years, including attacks killing or wounding civilians, extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and other ill-treatment, forced labor, looting and confiscation of property ”.

Hah, from Amnesty International, said today: “Reports of a telecommunications power failure pose an additional threat to the population at such a volatile time – especially as Myanmar is battling a pandemic and that the internal conflict against armed groups puts civilians at risk in several regions of the country. It is essential that all telephone and Internet services resume immediately. “