World
Myanmar coup opponents face possible charges for social media comment – Times of India
YANGON: prosecutions have been initiated against seven personalities Myanmar on comments made on social media that could threaten national stability, the military’s True News news team said on Saturday.
All those nominated are opponents of the February 1 coup in which the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. The majority also support it National league for the party of democracy.
All those nominated are opponents of the February 1 coup in which the elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. The majority also support it National league for the party of democracy.
Source link