World
Myanmar coup opponents call for further show of force – Times of India
Opponents of Myanmar military coup called for more large protests on Wednesday to show that the military’s assertion of broad public support for the overthrow of an elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and to hold new elections was wrong.
They expressed skepticism at the junta’s promise at a press conference on Tuesday that there would be a fair election and that it would cede power, even though police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, detained since the February 1 coup, now faces a charge of violating a natural disaster management law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.
In a videoconference hearing on Tuesday, his next hearing was set for March 1.
“Let us come together by the millions to bring down dictators,” activist Khin Sandar wrote on Facebook.
Kyi Toe, a prominent member of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party who has not been arrested, said: “Let us march en masse. Let us show our strength against the coup government which has destroyed the future of youth, the future of our country. ”
The coup that interrupted the Southeast Asian country’s unstable transition to democracy has sparked daily protests since February 6, some drawing hundreds of thousands of people.
The military takeover also drew fierce criticism from the West, with renewed anger from Washington and London over the additional charges for Suu Kyi. Although China took a softer line, its ambassador to Myanmar on Tuesday dismissed accusations of supporting the coup.
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews has said he fears the possibility of violence against protesters and made an urgent appeal to any country with influence over generals and business, to pressure them to avoid this .
“Myanmar’s continued crackdown on fundamental freedoms and human rights must end immediately,” Andrews said in a statement.
Hundreds of people have been arrested by the military since the coup, many during nighttime raids. Those arrested include much of the senior leadership of the NLD.
The Myanmar Political Prisoners Assistance Association group said more than 450 arrests had been made since the coup. A third night of internet blackout meant no news of arrests had been announced early Wednesday.
The military seized power alleging fraud in the November 8 election – a charge rejected by the electoral commission. The military said its declaration of a state of emergency was in line with the constitution which paved the way for democratic reforms.
“Our goal is to hold an election and give power to the winning party,” Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council, told the junta’s first press conference since the overthrow. from the government of Suu Kyi. He gave no deadline, but said the military would not be in power for long.
The army’s last period of rule lasted almost half a century before the democratic reforms of 2011.
RETURN UNDER HOUSE ARREST
Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for his efforts to end the military regime.
Ruling council spokesman Zaw Min Tun dismissed the suggestion that she and ousted president Win Myint were in detention, saying they were at home for their safety while the law ran its course. The president also faces charges under the Natural Disasters Act.
The United States has been “troubled” by reports of the additional criminal charge against Suu Kyi, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Washington imposed new sanctions on the Burmese military last week. No additional measures were announced on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also denounced the new criminal charge, saying it had been “fabricated” by the military.
In addition to protests in cities across this ethnically diverse country, a civil disobedience movement has sparked strikes that cripple many government functions.
The unrest revived memories of the bloody crackdown on protests under previous juntas.
Police opened fire several times, mostly with rubber bullets, to disperse the protesters. A protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw last week is not expected to survive.
Six people were injured in the central town of Maungmya on Tuesday when police fired rubber bullets to break up a protest against an arrested teacher, a witness said. The military said protesters threw stones at police, injuring some officers.
Zaw Min Tun said a policeman died of injuries sustained during a protest in Mandalay on Monday.
He said the protesters started violence as the civil disobedience campaign amounted to unlawful intimidation of officials.
They expressed skepticism at the junta’s promise at a press conference on Tuesday that there would be a fair election and that it would cede power, even though police filed an additional charge against Suu Kyi.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, detained since the February 1 coup, now faces a charge of violating a natural disaster management law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.
In a videoconference hearing on Tuesday, his next hearing was set for March 1.
“Let us come together by the millions to bring down dictators,” activist Khin Sandar wrote on Facebook.
Kyi Toe, a prominent member of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party who has not been arrested, said: “Let us march en masse. Let us show our strength against the coup government which has destroyed the future of youth, the future of our country. ”
The coup that interrupted the Southeast Asian country’s unstable transition to democracy has sparked daily protests since February 6, some drawing hundreds of thousands of people.
The military takeover also drew fierce criticism from the West, with renewed anger from Washington and London over the additional charges for Suu Kyi. Although China took a softer line, its ambassador to Myanmar on Tuesday dismissed accusations of supporting the coup.
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews has said he fears the possibility of violence against protesters and made an urgent appeal to any country with influence over generals and business, to pressure them to avoid this .
“Myanmar’s continued crackdown on fundamental freedoms and human rights must end immediately,” Andrews said in a statement.
Hundreds of people have been arrested by the military since the coup, many during nighttime raids. Those arrested include much of the senior leadership of the NLD.
The Myanmar Political Prisoners Assistance Association group said more than 450 arrests had been made since the coup. A third night of internet blackout meant no news of arrests had been announced early Wednesday.
The military seized power alleging fraud in the November 8 election – a charge rejected by the electoral commission. The military said its declaration of a state of emergency was in line with the constitution which paved the way for democratic reforms.
“Our goal is to hold an election and give power to the winning party,” Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council, told the junta’s first press conference since the overthrow. from the government of Suu Kyi. He gave no deadline, but said the military would not be in power for long.
The army’s last period of rule lasted almost half a century before the democratic reforms of 2011.
RETURN UNDER HOUSE ARREST
Suu Kyi, 75, spent nearly 15 years under house arrest for his efforts to end the military regime.
Ruling council spokesman Zaw Min Tun dismissed the suggestion that she and ousted president Win Myint were in detention, saying they were at home for their safety while the law ran its course. The president also faces charges under the Natural Disasters Act.
The United States has been “troubled” by reports of the additional criminal charge against Suu Kyi, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Washington imposed new sanctions on the Burmese military last week. No additional measures were announced on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also denounced the new criminal charge, saying it had been “fabricated” by the military.
In addition to protests in cities across this ethnically diverse country, a civil disobedience movement has sparked strikes that cripple many government functions.
The unrest revived memories of the bloody crackdown on protests under previous juntas.
Police opened fire several times, mostly with rubber bullets, to disperse the protesters. A protester who was shot in the head in Naypyitaw last week is not expected to survive.
Six people were injured in the central town of Maungmya on Tuesday when police fired rubber bullets to break up a protest against an arrested teacher, a witness said. The military said protesters threw stones at police, injuring some officers.
Zaw Min Tun said a policeman died of injuries sustained during a protest in Mandalay on Monday.
He said the protesters started violence as the civil disobedience campaign amounted to unlawful intimidation of officials.
Source link