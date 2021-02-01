Myanmar coup in pictures

In a few hours, Monday morning, Myanmar The short-lived adoption of representative government ended without ceremony when the military rounded up the country’s civilian leaders and effectively declared a coup.

With tanks and helicopters, soldiers and police, the military has taken control of the levers of state – canceling a scheduled session of parliament, cutting off internet and phone networks, and taking control of airports and airwaves.

After a decade of parliamentary elections, democratic reforms and power-sharing with a pro-democracy opposition, the military is once again in charge. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the head of the civilian government, is again under house arrest. And the fate of 54 million citizens is once again unknown.