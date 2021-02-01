Myanmar coup in pictures
In a few hours, Monday morning, Myanmar The short-lived adoption of representative government ended without ceremony when the military rounded up the country’s civilian leaders and effectively declared a coup.
With tanks and helicopters, soldiers and police, the military has taken control of the levers of state – canceling a scheduled session of parliament, cutting off internet and phone networks, and taking control of airports and airwaves.
After a decade of parliamentary elections, democratic reforms and power-sharing with a pro-democracy opposition, the military is once again in charge. Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the head of the civilian government, is again under house arrest. And the fate of 54 million citizens is once again unknown.
A military helicopter flew over the capital Naypyidaw on Monday as Myanmar radio and television re-broadcast news of the coup first reported by military-owned Myawaddy TV station.
A soldier patrolled a guesthouse where Members of Parliament had previously stayed during a visit to the capital. Parliament was due to hold its first session this week since the country’s Nov. 8 elections, but the military sought to overturn the vote, alleging fraud.
Soldiers in the streets of Naypyidaw. The capital was moved there from Yangon, formerly Rangoon, in 2005.
Hundreds of police have been deployed on the streets of Yangon, the country’s largest city and commercial capital. Authorities have also suspended international flights to and from the city’s airport.
The stock market and commercial banks were closed, and long lines were seen at ATMs, like the one in Yangon.
Protests against the Burmese military have erupted around the world, including one in Tokyo where protesters taped the face of Myanmar’s military leader, Chief General Min Aung Hlaing.
Another demonstration took place outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok. The city is home to many refugees from Myanmar.
Some protesters, including nationalist Buddhist monks, celebrated the coup in Yangon.
Sule Pagoda in Yangon on Monday. The stupa has been the scene of several demonstrations in favor of democracy.
