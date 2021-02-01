Myanmar coup, explained
Myanmar’s military toppled the country’s fragile democratic government in a coup d’état on Monday, arresting civilian leaders, shutting down the Internet and cutting off flights.
The coup returns the country to full military rule after a short experience of quasi-democracy that began in 2011, when the military, in power since 1962, implemented parliamentary elections and other reforms.
What led to the military coup in Myanmar?
Parliament was due to hold its first session this week since the country’s November 8 elections, in which the National League for Democracy, the country’s main civilian party, won 83% of the available seats.
The military refused to accept the results of the vote, which was widely viewed as a referendum on the popularity of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, head of the NLD, has been the country’s de facto civilian leader since taking office in 2015.
The new parliament had to approve the election results and approve the next government.
The possibility of a coup has arisen in recent days. The military, which had tried in the country’s Supreme Court to argue that the election results were fraudulent, threatened to “take action” and surrounded the houses of parliament with soldiers.
How did the coup d’état unfold?
The army on Monday arrested leaders of the ruling NLD party and civilian leaders in Myanmar, including Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, as well as ministers, senior ministers from several regions, and politicians from the opposition, writers and activists.
The coup was actually announced on the military-owned Myawaddy TV channel when a news anchor cited the 2008 constitution, which allows the military to declare a national emergency. The state of emergency, he said, would remain in place for a year.
The military quickly took control of the country’s infrastructure, suspending most television broadcasts and canceling all domestic and international flights, according to reports.
Telephone and Internet access has been suspended in some major cities. The stock market and commercial banks were closed, and long lines were seen outside ATMs in some cities. In Yangon, the country’s largest city and former capital, locals ran to markets to stock up on food and other supplies.
Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?
Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi came to power as state councilor in 2016 after the country’s first fully democratic vote in decades.
His rise to leadership was seen as a critical moment in Myanmar’s transition, formerly known as Burma, to democracy after the military dictatorship. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of the country’s independence hero, General Aung San, has spent more than 15 years under house arrest.
Her time in detention made her an international icon and she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.
Since his release, his reputation has been tarnished by his cooperation with the military and his relentless defense of the country’s murderous campaign against the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority. In 2019, she represented the country in a trial before the International Court of Justice, in which she defended Myanmar against charges of ethnic cleansing.
Many believed that Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi’s cooperation with the military was a pragmatic step that would accelerate the country’s progress towards full democracy, but her detention on Monday seemed to prove the lie in the military’s commitment to democracy.
Source link