Myanmar coup, explained

The military refused to accept the results of the vote, which was widely viewed as a referendum on the popularity of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi. Ms. Aung San Suu Kyi, head of the NLD, has been the country’s de facto civilian leader since taking office in 2015.

The new parliament had to approve the election results and approve the next government.

The possibility of a coup has arisen in recent days. The military, which had tried in the country’s Supreme Court to argue that the election results were fraudulent, threatened to “take action” and surrounded the houses of parliament with soldiers.