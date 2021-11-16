Myanmar charges Aung San Suu Kyi with alleged electoral fraud

The generals used allegations of wrongdoing in the 2020 election to justify their February coup, although observers found no evidence.

Myanmar has charged 16 people, including former elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with voter fraud in the 2020 elections, state media reported on Tuesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi, former president U Win Myint and former head of the electoral commission were among the group accused of “electoral fraud and lawless actions” in the November elections, won by the National League for Democracy Aung San Suu Kyi.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said the 16 violated a number of electoral laws, including on military voting booths, advance polling for people over 60 and obtaining voting rights. names of people who were “not entitled to vote” on the ballot.

Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained since the military took power on February 1 and has been charged with a litany of offenses.

The military claimed their takeover was necessary due to electoral fraud. Observers who observed the polls said they were free and fair.

The armed forces controlled Myanmar for most of the decades following the country’s independence, with Aung San Suu Kyi, now 76, spending years under house arrest.

The coup put an end to a 10-year experiment with democracy that allowed the military to play a guaranteed role in government under a constitution drafted by the military.

The Global New Light of Myanmar did not give further details on when the latest case could go to court.

The coup sparked widespread anger, fueling protests, a movement of mass civil disobedience and the development of the People’s Defense Forces to combat the military. Some 1,260 people were killed as security forces tried to quell opposition to his regime, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, which is monitoring the response.