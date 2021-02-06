World
Myanmar blocks Twitter and Instagram ‘until further notice’ – Times of India
SINGAPORE: The new military leaders of Myanmar Friday ordered mobile operators and internet service providers to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian Telecom Telenor said.
The government had already ordered Internet providers Thursday to block Facebook, which has half of the population of 54 million users, until February 7.
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but previously said it had blocked Facebook on “stability” grounds.
A spokesperson for Twitter, also under pressure from Indian authorities, said she was “deeply concerned about the order to block internet services in Myanmar.”
“It undermines public conversation and people’s rights to have their voices heard. The open internet is under increasing threat around the world. We will continue to advocate for an end to destructive government-led shutdowns,” he said. she declared.
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the block on Instagram.
“We urge the authorities to restore connectivity so that the people of Myanmar can communicate with their family and friends and access important information,” he told Reuters.
In a statement, Telenor expressed “serious concern” about the directive and said it had contested its necessity with authorities.
Since the Facebook ban, thousands of Burmese have flocked to Twitter and Instagram to voice their opposition to Monday’s military takeover and the ouster and arrest of an elected leader. Aung San Suu Kyi.
Many people use social media and pro-democracy hashtags to criticize the military takeover and call for peaceful protests until the November election result, which was won by Suu Kyi’s party, is respected.
The hashtags #RespectOurVotes, #HearTheVoiceofMyanmar and #SaveMyanmar all had hundreds of thousands of interactions on Friday, according to hashtag tracker BrandMentions.
The military has baselessly claimed that the election of Suu Kyi and his National League for Democracy was fraudulent. The electoral commission said the vote was fair.
