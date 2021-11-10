Myanmar accuses US journalist of terrorism and sedition

The latest charges are in addition to the three charges Danny Fenster is already facing, and could see him imprisoned for life.

An American journalist detained in Myanmar has been charged with terrorism and sedition, and could be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty, his lawyer said.

Danny Fenster, who was arrested as he left the country in May, has been charged with two new charges under Myanmar’s counterterrorism law and Criminal Code, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung said on Wednesday.

The anti-terrorism law criminalizes contact with officially designated “terrorist” groups and provides for a sentence of three and seven years in prison.

The other count under section 124 (A) of the Penal Code is generally categorized as treason and carries a sentence of seven to 20 years in prison.

The new charges against Fenster, 37, come days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw. Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a February 1 coup, detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and senior officials in his elected government.

Fenster, editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, is already on trial for allegedly promoting dissent against the military, an illegal association and breaking immigration law.

His trial is closed to the press and the public, and details have only been relayed by his lawyer.

It is not known exactly what he is accused of, despite the testimony of several prosecution witnesses.

The judge in charge of the case ruled on Monday that the prosecution had provided enough evidence for the trial to continue.

So far, the prosecution appears to be trying to link Fenster to an as yet unspecified offense allegedly committed by his former employer, the Myanmar Now online news service.

Recent prosecution witnesses said the Ministry of Information had recordings that Fenster was still working for Myanmar Now when he was arrested.

But according to Myanmar Now and his current employer, Frontier Myanmar, he quit his first job in July of last year and joined the latter company a month later.

Fenster’s lawyer told the Associated Press news agency that he submitted documents and other evidence to the court to prove Fenster was a Frontier Myanmar staff member.

Fenster’s first three cases are heard in a different Yangon court from where the new charges were laid.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup.

More than 1,200 people have been killed by security forces in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local watch group.

The press has also been squeezed as the military tries to tighten control over the flow of information, limiting internet access and revoking local media licenses.