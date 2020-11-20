My voice, our equal future! Join the choir of girls who champion change

NEW YORK, November 20 (IPS) – Girls are change makers and shapers of the world! When girls speak out, they are a powerful force to be reckoned with.

On this International Day of the Girl 2020, we listened to girl-led and girl-centered organizations across South Asia and heard about how they have empowered girls in their communities and across the country. vanguard of advocacy for #GenerationEquality sure #DayoftheGirl.

The potential of adolescent girls in South Asia is limitless, yet they are one of the most marginalized and underserved groups of children. During emergencies, either the girls ?? vulnerabilities may be exacerbated, or girls ?? agency and opportunities can be promoted. Adolescent girls are a high priority group for Education Cannot Wait (ECW) and UNICEF. By investing, supporting, empowering and listening to girls, we can build a more equal world.

Here are some of the ways we can take action to address the issues facing girls in South Asia and help girls harness the power of their voice to make a difference.

Leave no girl behind

Girls in South Asia continue to face barriers in accessing quality education. The region has one of the highest rates of girls and young women who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Even before COVID-19, nearly one in three adolescent girls in the poorest households never been to school. At the secondary level, in contexts of crisis in South Asia, there are significant disparities between the enrollment rates of boys and girls, with boys almost thrice more likely to enroll in school than girls.

It is essential that we take decisive action, with intention, reach and involve girls, both in crisis situations and in developing contexts where negative gender norms prevail. With strong affirmative action, we can break the status quo and ensure that girls don’t continue to be underserved and marginalized.

Change is possible. We believe that every girl is unique and has the potential to excel. We help girls to improve their self-esteem to express their hope to make decisions about their own life. We are the voice of every girl, create an equal future.

Working together to build a more equal future We can’t do this alone ?? Girl-led and girl-centered intersectoral partners are essential. When child protection, adolescent development and gender considerations are integrated into education and services, they become holistic, safe, relevant and meaningful. Critical intersectoral work includes mitigation of school safety risks; train all staff in gender-sensitive practices and gender-based violence; recruit female teachers; provision of unconditional cash transfers; offer adolescent-friendly life skills groups; and changing social norms that prevent girls from attending school, which requires collaboration with caregivers and influential religious and community leaders.

Build a versatile skill set

Helping adolescent girls bridge the digital divide and build 21st century skills is essential. This includes construction life skills that can help girls better overcome challenges and win skills and employability support. Transferable skills, such as stress reduction, emotional regulation, decision making, goal setting, critical and creative thinking, conflict resolution, and assertive communication help promote self-esteem and self-confidence which will last a lifetime.

In addition, adolescent girls must learn skills that match the demands of potential employers and the reality of the labor market. The girls are much less likely owning digital devices, having access to the Internet or technology, and in turn having fewer opportunities to acquire digital literacy skills. It also has important implications for their employment prospects. For example, in the booming ICT sector, which, particularly in South Asia, is still dominated by men. In South Asia, young boys and men are five times more likely to access mobile technology as young girls and women.

• The representation of women in technology is lower, while there is a need for more professionals in the industry. Through some of our community education programs such as career counseling, we have received more support than expected, which means that there are young girls interested, who want to learn and have a career in this sector, and what they need is advice and support. “Niuma, Women in Tech Maldives – Winner of the IDG 2020 competition in South Asia

As we saw during the COVID-19 school closures, access to digital devices is crucial for accessing technology-based learning and online support services. While expanding access to low-tech learning materials, more needs to be done to ensure that all children have access to the tools they need to continue learning,

While getting girls online and ensuring access to technology is a goal, the work doesn’t end there. We need to make sure that the technology they use is sure and the messages girls see online enhance and do not harm their self-esteem or reinforce negative gender stereotypes. We need to make sure teenage girls have real lives female mentors who can guide them through it.

We need to make sure that as teenage girls learn skills, we send the message that they have unlimited potential to do and be whatever they want!

• 72 percent of girls got their first job and now earn more than a father and brother combined. Now she has a say in decisions, not only in her own life, but those of her entire family. This increase in self-esteem and self-respect is what really helps his healing. ?? Sonal, Protsahan Girls Champions, India – Winner of the IDG Challenge 2020 in South Asia

Paving the way for a better future

Teenage girls should be at the forefront of social change in back-to-school efforts after COVID-19. To ensure that their commitments are true and not symbolic, they should be at the forefront of designing and monitoring back-to-school efforts.

Gender discrimination is entrenched in my country, especially in terms of income, employment and politics. While not very widespread, there is a way where boys sort of take the lead in getting a social benefit. Therefore, I present my idea as a voice and representation of all Bhutanese women. ?? Pema, Cracking the code, Bhutan – Winner of the IDG 2020 South Asia Challenge

We need to involve them in decision making and ask them questions: What do they want education to look like? What changes do they want to see in society? What do they want to learn – and how? We have the opportunity to rebuild more resilient education systems, and girls should be part of the planning process.

COVID-19 has taught us that we need to be flexible and offer alternative learning programs tailored to the unique needs of marginalized and underserved groups. We need to think outside the box and use innovative tools and solutions to ensure that traditionally excluded children are offered new ways to engage in education.

Our commitment to listening and taking action!

Girls are everywhere break boundaries and challenge stereotypes. Whether she is leading the way as an entrepreneur or an innovator for a girl? rights movement, girls use the power of their voices to create an unrestricted and inclusive world for them and their future generations.

“We believe all advocacy by girls starts with listening. We believe that not only the future, but also the present belongs to girls and that they can act now. This IDG 2020, let’s give girls a platform to share the causes that they are most passionate about, that they want to change, create a world and reinvent a future that is truly shaped by girls and for girls. Riju, Nepal Scouts – Winner of the IDG Challenge 2020 in South Asia

Teenage girls should be at the forefront of social change and the COVID-19 back-to-school. The International Day of the Girl 2020 challenge in South Asia provided inspiring examples of role models who are at the forefront of girl-led and girl-centered programs to change attitudes and stereotypes that prevent women girls to make their dreams come true. Time to listen and increase our actions by amplifying girls ?? voice. We want you to know that UNICEF and education can’t wait We hear you and we’re listening!

Joint opinion piece by UNICEF Regional Director ROSA Jean Gough and director of education can’t wait Yasmine Sherif

