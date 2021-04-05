My life in Israel’s brave new future after the pandemic
A Green Pass allows us, the vaccinated, to go to concerts, restaurants and sporting events. But Israel’s real-time experience in life after the lockdown leaves many questions unanswered.
TEL AVIV – As the lights dimmed and the music started, an audible wave of enthusiasm swept through the crowd. Someone a few rows above me hooted with joy, like at a wedding in the Middle East.
I had come to the Bloomfield football stadium in Tel Aviv for a concert by Dikla, an Israeli singer of Iraqi and Egyptian descent, which was hailed by the city as a celebration of the “return of culture”. It was the first live performance I had attended for over a year. There were only 500 Israelis vaccinated in a stadium that usually holds nearly 30,000 people, but it was strange and exhilarating to be in a crowd of any size after a year of intermittent lockdowns.
The audience was confined to their remote headquarters, dancing in place and singing through their masks. But the atmosphere was exuberant and it confirmed my status as a member of a new privileged class: the fully vaccinated.
We, a group that includes more than half of Israel’s nine million inhabitants, have a taste of a post-pandemic future.
Membership of the class is certified by the Green Pass, a document that you can download and take to your phone. It includes a kind of GIF, a moving little animation of green people walking, looking like a happy, fully vaccinated family.
Israel’s immunization program has been remarkably rapid and successful.
Those last weeks, new cases of Covid-19s have fell dramatically, from a peak of 10,000 per day in January to a few hundred at the end of March. The economy has almost completely reopened. Just as Israel has become a real world lab for efficiency vaccine, it is now becoming a test case for a post-lockdown, post-vaccinated society.
The Green Pass is your entry ticket.
Green Pass holders can dine indoors at restaurants, stay in hotels, and attend indoor and outdoor cultural, sporting and religious gatherings in the thousands. We can go to gymnasiums, swimming pools and the theater. We can get married in the wedding halls.
We celebrated spring break of Passover and Easter in the company of family and friends.
Local newspapers and TV stations advertise summer getaways for fully vaccinated people in countries ready to accept them, including Greece, Georgia and Seychelles.
And when you book a table in a restaurant, they ask you: Do you have a Green Pass? Are you vaccinated?
The system is flawed, and beyond the Green Pass, in many ways the “system” can be overkill. The application was spotty. There are troubling questions about those who are not vaccinated and noisy debates taking place in real time – some landing in court – about the rules and responsibilities of returning to near normalcy.
Moreover, there is no guarantee that this will truly be the start of a post-pandemic future. A number of factors – delays in vaccine production, the emergence of a new vaccine-resistant variant, and the large number of Israelis who remain unvaccinated – could tear it down.
The new world has also highlighted the inequalities and divisions between societies with more or less access to the vaccine.
Friends and colleagues in the West Bank and Gaza have not yet been able to get vaccinated.
The Palestinian vaccination campaign is just beginning with doses widely donated by other countries amid a bitter debate over Israel’s legal and moral obligations for the health of people in the territory it occupies. Israel has vaccinated around 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel or the West Bank settlements, but has been criticized for not doing more.
More than 5.2 million Israelis have received at least one injection of the Pfizer vaccine. About four million people remain unvaccinated, half of whom are people under the age of 16 who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine pending regulatory approvals and further testing on children. Hundreds of thousands of citizens who have recovered from Covid were only recently included in Israel’s vaccination program.
And up to a million people have so far chosen not to be vaccinated, despite Israel’s enviable supply of vaccine doses.
Some oppose the shot on ideological grounds while others are said to be anxious and waiting to see the effect of the vaccine on others. They have garnered little public sympathy, and health officials have criticized them for succumbing to what they describe as fake news spread on social media.
Resistance fighters ask delicate moral and legal questions. Should they also have the right to join the world? Is it ethical to discriminate against them? Or is it fair to force those who have done all they can to protect themselves by getting vaccinated to share a space with people who have chosen not to?
These questions erupted when another artist, Achinoam Nini, a prominent singer-songwriter by the stage name Noa, announced a performance reserved for Green Pass holders, in a venerable auditorium in Tel Aviv.
A small but vocal minority of anti-vaxxers and others accused it of collaborating with a discriminatory system and supporting medical experimentation and coercion.
“You collaborate in the selection,” wrote critic Reut Sorek, borrowing Holocaust terminology. “You cooperate with the medical dictatorship and the flouting of individual rights.”
Ms. Nini responded in a passionate Facebook Publish that getting vaccinated was for the common good, balancing public health against personal freedom, part of the social contract and civic duty, just like stopping at a red light.
“We have a problem here,” she said in an interview. “The world is paralyzed, people have lost their livelihoods, their health, their hope. When you put all of these things on the scale, go get yourself vaccinated! And if you really don’t want to, stay home.
To solve the riddle and meet the needs of those under the age of 16, the government allowed the places to offer quick test as an alternative to the Green Pass. But many business leaders, responsible for ordering and funding test stations, found the logistics impractical.
Unlike concerts and football games, going to work is not a luxury for most people.
A teaching assistant at a school for children with special needs in central Israel refused to be vaccinated or, as her employer, the town of Kochav Yair-Tzur Yigal, demanded instead, a negative Covid test once a week.
The school banned him from working, with the support of the city council.
Teaching assistant Sigal Avishai appealed to the Tel Aviv labor court. She argued that the council’s requests “intruded on her privacy” and were “without legal basis,” and that the requirement for a weekly test “was intended to push her into getting the vaccine contrary to her beliefs,” according to her. court documents.
Last month the court ruled against her, saying her rights should be weighed against those of teachers, children and their parents to “life, education and health”, citing vulnerability particular of the children in question.
In a country with high doses, access to the vaccine is not a problem, said Gil Gan-Mor, director of the civil and social rights unit of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.
In Israel, he said: “Anyone who complains can get the vaccine tomorrow morning.”
But in the absence of legislation, employers developed their own policies. At least one higher education institution was building on the Labor Court precedent to require all staff and students to obtain a Green Pass in order to attend classes on campus.
In another case that has come to court, the health ministry wanted to distribute lists of unvaccinated people to local authorities so that authorities could, for example, identify unvaccinated teachers who have returned to school. and try to persuade them to get vaccinated.
Citizens’ rights groups have taken legal action to prevent the ministry from distributing the lists, arguing that it was a breach of privacy and that medical information could not be protected in any way. adequate. The case is before the Supreme Court.
Even where there are rules, the application is uneven.
The concert in Tel Aviv was the first time I had been asked to show my Green Pass – and the last. My family has since spent a weekend at a B&B in the Galilee where breakfast was served in a closed room for all guests, including unvaccinated children. A crowded Italian restaurant in the area made it clear they were breaking the regulations, offering us seats inside with a 7 year old.
Back in Jerusalem, when I called to make a reservation for two at my favorite restaurant, serving fresh and expensive market food in a lively show kitchen, I was asked if we both had Green Passes. But when we got there, no one asked to see them.
The tables were seated as comfortably as ever. Strangers sat side by side at the bar. Our young waitress has been unmasked. A dinner at the next table asked how safe everything is Covid, then shrugged and continued with his dessert.
Some restaurateurs and managers have complained that the pandemic has left them chronically short-staffed and could not be expected to keep an eye on customers as well.
“It’s embarrassing,” said Eran Avishai, co-owner of a Jerusalem restaurant. “I have to ask all kinds of personal questions of people.” Some clients have found excuses and notes explaining why they weren’t vaccinated, he said, and “all kinds of things I don’t want to have to hear.”
However, some restaurants strictly adhere to regulations or even check the Green Pass against customers’ identity cards. Based on their experience, friends exchange tips and recommendations on Facebook regarding entry policies for local restaurants and water points. And at least one hipster pub in Jerusalem asks only unfamiliar clientele to show Green Passes and uses the system to keep unwanted people out.
I feel a personal feeling of lightness and relief in my new vaccinated life. I even caught myself the other day at the supermarket without my mask on, which is always mandatory in public places.
We live in splendid isolation. Virus restrictions still make most travel an intimidating proposition and non-Israelis generally cannot enter the country. I miss my family abroad. Until the rest of the world catches up, we are a nation living in a bubble.