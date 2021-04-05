My life in Israel’s brave new future after the pandemic

A Green Pass allows us, the vaccinated, to go to concerts, restaurants and sporting events. But Israel’s real-time experience in life after the lockdown leaves many questions unanswered.

TEL AVIV – As the lights dimmed and the music started, an audible wave of enthusiasm swept through the crowd. Someone a few rows above me hooted with joy, like at a wedding in the Middle East.

I had come to the Bloomfield football stadium in Tel Aviv for a concert by Dikla, an Israeli singer of Iraqi and Egyptian descent, which was hailed by the city as a celebration of the “return of culture”. It was the first live performance I had attended for over a year. There were only 500 Israelis vaccinated in a stadium that usually holds nearly 30,000 people, but it was strange and exhilarating to be in a crowd of any size after a year of intermittent lockdowns.

The audience was confined to their remote headquarters, dancing in place and singing through their masks. But the atmosphere was exuberant and it confirmed my status as a member of a new privileged class: the fully vaccinated.

We, a group that includes more than half of Israel’s nine million inhabitants, have a taste of a post-pandemic future.