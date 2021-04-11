My family’s global vaccine journey

On February 22, mom texted that she and her dad had booked an appointment on March 11 to get their first injections, followed by second doses in April. A day later, she reported that dad had not pressed the button to confirm the appointment on the online reservation system and had lost the time slots.

The following week, they texted again: They had walked to a private clinic that distributed Sinovac injections. After a short wait, they received the vaccine. On April 2, they told us that they had received their second dose of Sinovac and that they were feeling well. Mom regretted that even though they had a date, they “still have to wait half an hour.”

Our responses were more enthusiastic.

“Great news,” I wrote.

“Yay!” Pui-Ying texted, followed by celebratory emojis.

“Congratulations!” Pui Ling said.

Blantyre, Malawi

Pui-Ying moved with his family to Malawi in 2016 to work as a doctor and conduct clinical research on children’s health. Resources at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where she works, were limited. When MadonnaThe charity helped fund the construction of a new children’s wing at the hospital, which opened in 2017, was big news.

Staff were tight even before the coronavirus, Pui-Ying said. When the pandemic hit, the hospital decided to put in place a week-to-week routine to reduce staff exposure to Covid-19 while ensuring that a sufficient number of healthcare professionals would work at all times. Masks, gloves and other protective equipment were scarce.

In pediatrics, Pui-Ying and his colleagues have set up a “breathing zone” for children with Covid-19. It was basically a two-room room, with a dozen beds in the main room. The second bedroom, which was an isolation unit, could accommodate four children.