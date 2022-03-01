‘My Cousins ​​Are Killing One Another’: War in Ukraine Splits Mixed Families

As a child in the Russian city of Volgograd, Nina Ryakhovskaya grew up with her younger cousin, sliding in their socks on their grandmother’s wooden floor, pretending to be figure skaters and confiding secrets and crushes to each other.

Now 40, and living in Kyiv with her Ukrainian husband, Ms. Ryakhovskaya recently called her cousin in Volgograd to tell her the Russians were invading Ukraine. Her cousin did not believe there was an invasion and told her that Russia was only conducting an operation against Nazis there, she said.

“It makes me feel like we are distant forever,” Ms. Ryakhovskaya said in a video call from a house in the countryside near Kyiv, where she fled with her husband and 7-year-old son as the Russian invasion unfolded. “I can’t forgive them, I can’t forgive that they are part of this.”

Because of their countries’ complex and intertwined history, many Ukrainians and Russians have relatives from both sides of the border who are now standing on opposite sides of the war. The conflict triggered by President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has gone beyond the front lines and into the families of many Ukrainians and Russians, as well as the diasporas of those peoples around the world.